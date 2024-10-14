Loeries Night One

Two Grand Prix awarded at first round of Loeries 2024 Awards

Bridget Harpur - Marketing Leadership & Innovation

The creative industry’s finest donned their most colourful best as The Loeries, the premier celebration of creativity in Africa and the Middle East hosted the first round of its awards on Thursday, 10 October, at Cape Town’s historic City Hall.

For 46 years, the Loeries has been awarding creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry. Thursday’s event focussed on the best in creativity in design, digital, out of home, print communication, B2B, social impact campaign and student. The night also saw the awarding of the Marketing Leadership & Innovation winner.

As the highest accolade in the industry across the Africa and Middle East region, the Loeries not only celebrates deserving work, it also promotes, supports and celebrates creativity by assisting marketers, agencies, and consumers to appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

The Loeries Creative Week is the largest gathering of its kind in the region and brings together the very best in the industry for a festival of networking, celebration, and recognition of great work.

Outgoing Loeries chairperson, Sibusiso Sitole, described The Loeries as “The most powerful showcase of creativity in the world,” while Kabelo Moshapalo who follows him into the role lauded the “Contextually charged ideas that speak directly to our people,” adding that the region is ready to go global.

Student

Student - General Design a Gold Loerie was awarded to Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd for The Margins publication Dirty Kitchen

Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos a Gold Loerie was awarded to The Open Window for Powerless – Animated Film Trailer

Student - General Design a `Gold Loerie was awarded to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Sky Rats a Webtoons comic

Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos a Gold Loerie was awarded to The Animation School (PTY) Ltd for By Two 3D Animated Graduation Film

Design

For Design Crafts a Craft Gold was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for the NBA’s The Great Indian Dunk campaign

For Design Crafts - Illustration a Craft Certificate was awarded to FP7 McCann Dubai for Heinz Insurance – Heinz Ketchup

For Design Crafts - Typography a Craft Gold Loeries was awarded to Leo Burnett for Protype Zael The Disappearing Font

For Design - Motion Graphic Design a Gold Loerie was awarded to Wicked Pixels for Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami – Blue Label

For Graphic Design - General Design a Gold Loerie was awarded to Leo Burnett for Protype; Zael - The Disappearing Font

Social Impact Campaign

For Social Impact Campaign a Gold Loerie was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for Home Centre; The Homecoming a Purpose Initiative

Print

Print Crafts - Art direction a Gold Loerie was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for NBA; The Great Indian Dunk Jordan

Print Crafts - Art direction a Craft Certificate was awarded to Joe Public for Amnesty International South Africa; Faeces Ink

Print Crafts – Writing a Campaign Craft certificate was awarded to Saatchi & Saatchi ME for Ugh, Words - Books

Print Crafts - Writing a Craft Certificate was awarded to Joe Public for Nedbank’s Start Smoking

Print Crafts - Photography a Craft Gold was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for NBA; The Great Indian Dunk – Jordan

Print - Print Advertising a Campaign Gold was awarded to Joe Public for Scan The Scar; Amnesty International South Africa – Zama Child Pregnancy

Digital

For Digital - Use of AI a Gold Loerie was awarded to One Over One for Parker Signature Sounds from Parker Pens

For Digital - Use of AI a Gold Loerie was awarded to Impact BBDO in AnNahar Newspaper for The New President

For Digital - Mobile Media a Gold Loerie was awarded to Cheil Dubai for Samsung Try Galaxy Fold Experience

Digital Crafts

Craft Gold for Use of Technology was awarded to Cheil Dubai for Samsung’s Try Galaxy Fold Experience

Craft Certificate for User Experience Design was awarded to Leo Burnett for Omantel’s Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia campaign

Craft Certificate for User Experience Design was awarded to DEFIJN (PTY) LTD for the NeuroXR Cyberful - The Future-proof Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Solution

Craft Certificate for User Experience Design was awarded to Cheil Dubai Craft for Samsung’s Try Galaxy Fold Experience

B2B Creativity

For B2B Creativity a Gold Loerie was awarded to Edelman for Move to -15 for DP World

OOH

Outdoor Media a Gold Loerie was awarded to Havas Middle East for adidas; The Female Field

Young Creative

For Young Creatives a Gold Loerie was awarded to Joey Gordon from Joe Public

Grand Prix

Brand Identity & Collateral a Grand Prix was awarded to Dash Digital Studio for Enpower Trading; Putting The Power Back In Your Hands

Print - Indoor Posters a Grand Prix was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for NBA; The Great Indian Dunk – NBA India

All Grand Prix’ Awards were announced on Friday, 11 October 2024.



