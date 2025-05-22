Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi 2025

Allan Gray Makers has officially opened entries for Artisans of Mzansi 2025, a national campaign designed to recognise and empower South Africa’s most outstanding artisan entrepreneurs.

The initiative seeks to challenge negative perceptions around technical trades, inspire young people to pursue artisanal careers, and accelerate the growth of small and medium businesses in the sector.

Despite the National Development Plan’s target of producing 30,000 qualified artisans annually by 2030, South Africa currently produces only 15,000 per year. A key barrier is the persistent stigma around Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and trade careers, discouraging young people from entering this critical industry.

Artisans of Mzansi aims to change this narrative by profiling successful artisan entrepreneurs as role models, demonstrating the viability and dignity of careers in plumbing, electrical work, construction, carpentry, and related trades.

Seth Mulli, programme director of Allan Gray Makers, says:

"South Africa’s artisan economy is a powerhouse of untapped potential. Through Artisans of Mzansi, we’re not just celebrating skilled tradespeople, we’re rewriting the story of what it means to be an artisan. These entrepreneurs are job creators, innovators, and nation-builders. By showcasing their success, we hope to inspire a new generation to see the trades as a first-choice career path."

Artisans of Mzansi will identify and reward exceptional artisans and trade businesses through a competitive process. Winners will receive cash prizes and a year of business advisory support to scale their enterprises.

Eligibility criteria:

Must be a qualified artisan (with a trade test).



Owner or 50% partner in a formalised trade business (plumbing, electrical, construction, etc.).



South African citizen or permanent resident, aged 50 or younger in 2025.



Business must operate ethically and comply with industry standards.

Prize categories:

1. Micro Business (R0 – R1M revenue): R50,000

2. Small Business (R1M – R5M revenue): R100,000

3. Medium Business (R5M+ revenue): R200,000

4. Innovation Award (no revenue requirement): R100,000

How to apply

Interested artisans can submit their applications online by 30 June 2025. Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews and pitch presentations before winners are announced.

About Allan Gray Makers

Allan Gray Makers, a programme of Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, fosters dignity and economic opportunity by supporting artisanal entrepreneurship. The programme invests in technical entrepreneurs who demonstrate ethical leadership, helping them build sustainable businesses that drive job creation and community impact.



