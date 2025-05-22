Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Tishala CommunicationsBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthThe Publicity WorkshopBusiness Partners LimitedHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship SMEs

    Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi 2025

    Issued by Tishala Communications
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    Allan Gray Makers has officially opened entries for Artisans of Mzansi 2025, a national campaign designed to recognise and empower South Africa’s most outstanding artisan entrepreneurs.
    Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi 2025

    The initiative seeks to challenge negative perceptions around technical trades, inspire young people to pursue artisanal careers, and accelerate the growth of small and medium businesses in the sector.

    Despite the National Development Plan’s target of producing 30,000 qualified artisans annually by 2030, South Africa currently produces only 15,000 per year. A key barrier is the persistent stigma around Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and trade careers, discouraging young people from entering this critical industry.

    Artisans of Mzansi aims to change this narrative by profiling successful artisan entrepreneurs as role models, demonstrating the viability and dignity of careers in plumbing, electrical work, construction, carpentry, and related trades.

    Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi 2025

    Seth Mulli, programme director of Allan Gray Makers, says:
    "South Africa’s artisan economy is a powerhouse of untapped potential. Through Artisans of Mzansi, we’re not just celebrating skilled tradespeople, we’re rewriting the story of what it means to be an artisan. These entrepreneurs are job creators, innovators, and nation-builders. By showcasing their success, we hope to inspire a new generation to see the trades as a first-choice career path."

    Artisans of Mzansi will identify and reward exceptional artisans and trade businesses through a competitive process. Winners will receive cash prizes and a year of business advisory support to scale their enterprises.

    Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi 2025

    Eligibility criteria:

    • Must be a qualified artisan (with a trade test).
    • Owner or 50% partner in a formalised trade business (plumbing, electrical, construction, etc.).
    • South African citizen or permanent resident, aged 50 or younger in 2025.
    • Business must operate ethically and comply with industry standards.

    Prize categories:

      1. Micro Business (R0 – R1M revenue): R50,000
      2. Small Business (R1M – R5M revenue): R100,000
      3. Medium Business (R5M+ revenue): R200,000
      4. Innovation Award (no revenue requirement): R100,000

    How to apply

    Interested artisans can submit their applications online by 30 June 2025. Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews and pitch presentations before winners are announced.

    For more information and to apply, visit:

    https://allangraymakers.co.za/artisans-of-mzansi/

    About Allan Gray Makers

    Allan Gray Makers, a programme of Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, fosters dignity and economic opportunity by supporting artisanal entrepreneurship. The programme invests in technical entrepreneurs who demonstrate ethical leadership, helping them build sustainable businesses that drive job creation and community impact.

    Read more: Mzansi, Allan Gray, Seth Mulli
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Tishala Communications
    Tishala Communications is a multi-award-winning South African PR and marketing agency, specializing in events, campaigns, and media exposure to elevate brands with tailored, results-driven strategies.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz