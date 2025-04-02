South Africa to host Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

The Responsible Gambling Summit 2025, a landmark event dedicated to advancing ethical gambling practices, will take place on 13–14 November 2025 at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng. Organised by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) in collaboration with leading regulatory bodies — including the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, KwaZulu-Natal Economic Regulator Authority, Limpopo Gambling Board, Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and the National Gambling Board — the summit will unite global experts, policymakers, industry leaders and NGOs to address critical challenges in fostering responsible gambling.

The two-day event will focus on practical steps to protect consumers, support a sustainable gambling industry and improve community well-being. As gambling grows in South Africa, the event will highlight urgent issues like fair regulations, tech-driven solutions and partnerships with public health experts. Attendees will join keynote talks, panel debates, and hands-on workshops hosted by mental health specialists, regulators, and technology leaders.

Central to the summit’s mission, is a solutions-driven agenda designed to turn discussions into measurable action plans. Progress on these initiatives will be tracked and reported biennially, ensuring accountability. The summit will also push for policies that match global standards while encouraging industry stakeholders to work together and align efforts to reduce harm.

These efforts will focus on seven critical areas:

Understanding Gambling Behaviour and Disorders: Investigating psychological drivers and evidence-based interventions for addiction.



Challenges in Responsible Gambling Implementation: Tackling systemic barriers to effective policy enforcement.



Innovation, Technology, and Responsible Gambling: Deploying AI and data analytics to detect and mitigate risks.



Regulation, Policy Development, and Compliance: Balancing global best practices with South Africa's unique needs.



Gambling and Vulnerable Populations: Safeguarding youth, low-income communities, and other at-risk groups.



Public Awareness and Education: Building campaigns to empower informed decision-making.



Building campaigns to empower informed decision-making. International Best Practices and Future Preparedness: Adapting global successes to local challenges.

Call for speakers: Share Your expertise

Industry experts, researchers and advocates are invited to submit proposals for presentations or panel discussions. Submissions must include:

A 250-word abstract outlining the topic's relevance to responsible gambling.



A summary biography and high-resolution headshot.



Preferred format (presentation or panel discussion).



Deadline: 30 April 2025, 17:00 SAST.

Submit proposals or inquiries to az.gro.timmusgnilbmagelbisnopser@ofni.

About the Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

The summit is South Africa’s premier platform for advancing ethical gambling practices through innovation, education and multi-stakeholder collaboration. Learn more: https://responsiblegamblingsummit.org.za.



