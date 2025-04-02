ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Tishala CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesTrialogueLevergyUniversity of PretoriaAdopt-a-SchoolMotherland OMNiPropelair SAESG Africa ConferenceMpactNext GenerationSappiOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ESG Health & Social Welfare

    South Africa to host Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

    The Responsible Gambling Summit 2025, a landmark event dedicated to advancing ethical gambling practices, will take place on 13–14 November 2025 at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng. Organised by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) in collaboration with leading regulatory bodies — including the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, KwaZulu-Natal Economic Regulator Authority, Limpopo Gambling Board, Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and the National Gambling Board — the summit will unite global experts, policymakers, industry leaders and NGOs to address critical challenges in fostering responsible gambling.
    Issued by Tishala Communications
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    South Africa to host Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

    The two-day event will focus on practical steps to protect consumers, support a sustainable gambling industry and improve community well-being. As gambling grows in South Africa, the event will highlight urgent issues like fair regulations, tech-driven solutions and partnerships with public health experts. Attendees will join keynote talks, panel debates, and hands-on workshops hosted by mental health specialists, regulators, and technology leaders.

    Central to the summit’s mission, is a solutions-driven agenda designed to turn discussions into measurable action plans. Progress on these initiatives will be tracked and reported biennially, ensuring accountability. The summit will also push for policies that match global standards while encouraging industry stakeholders to work together and align efforts to reduce harm.

    South Africa to host Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

    These efforts will focus on seven critical areas:

    • Understanding Gambling Behaviour and Disorders: Investigating psychological drivers and evidence-based interventions for addiction.
    • Challenges in Responsible Gambling Implementation: Tackling systemic barriers to effective policy enforcement.
    • Innovation, Technology, and Responsible Gambling: Deploying AI and data analytics to detect and mitigate risks.
    • Regulation, Policy Development, and Compliance: Balancing global best practices with South Africa’s unique needs.
    • Gambling and Vulnerable Populations: Safeguarding youth, low-income communities, and other at-risk groups.
    • Public Awareness and Education: Building campaigns to empower informed decision-making.
    • International Best Practices and Future Preparedness: Adapting global successes to local challenges.

    Call for speakers: Share Your expertise

    Industry experts, researchers and advocates are invited to submit proposals for presentations or panel discussions. Submissions must include:

    • A 250-word abstract outlining the topic’s relevance to responsible gambling.
    • A summary biography and high-resolution headshot.
    • Preferred format (presentation or panel discussion).
    • Deadline: 30 April 2025, 17:00 SAST.

    Submit proposals or inquiries to az.gro.timmusgnilbmagelbisnopser@ofni.

    About the Responsible Gambling Summit 2025

    The summit is South Africa’s premier platform for advancing ethical gambling practices through innovation, education and multi-stakeholder collaboration. Learn more: https://responsiblegamblingsummit.org.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Tishala Communications
    Tishala Communications is a multi-award-winning South African PR and marketing agency, specializing in events, campaigns, and media exposure to elevate brands with tailored, results-driven strategies.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz