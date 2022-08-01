Industries

    Mr Price Home collabs with female design talent for Women's Month collection

    1 Aug 2022
    For its Women's Month Colab Collection this year, Mr Price Home has partnered with three local female entrepreneurs who will have their unique designs featured in a limited-edition range of homeware products.
    Keneilwe Mokoena. Source: Supplied
    Nkhensani Rikhotso. Source: Supplied
    Each year during Women’s Month in August, Mr Price Home collabroates with inspiring women creators for an exclusive collection in an effort to shine a spotlight on the millions of hard-working and talented female entrepreneurs who contribute to South Africa’s economy and vibrant creative business landscape.

    “As a brand with so much reach, we feel it’s important to recognise and showcase these women as inspiring and talented people and to give them this platform to shine and grow, so they can enhance their impact in the world,” explains Kerry Strauss, of Mr Price Home.

    From tableware to plant accessories

    Each of the three women have created their own signature range of homeware products including soft furnishings, plant accessories, tableware accessories, personal care items, art and more, which are now available in Mr Price Home stores around South Africa.

    Nkhensani Rikhotso is a multi-faceted creative from Johannesburg with a passion for plants. She gained a reputation as Joburg’s go-to 'plant-mom' on social media during lockdown before starting HerMerakai - a plant consultancy and plant shop offering indoor plant advice and styling to homes and businesses.

    Rooted in the strength, beauty and resilience of all the women who have impacted her life, Rikhotso’s range is a blend between nature and the female form.

    Photographer turned flower farmer, Adene Nieuwoudt has built a thriving business based in the Breede River Valley, which supplies home-grown blooms to every corner of the country and is now going global.

    Adene Nieuwoudt. Source: Supplied
    “The inspiration behind this range was definitely my favourite flower, the dahlia,” says Nieuwoudt, “We used the dahlias and other flowers from our farm to create a beautiful, romantic and feminine flat lay, which we used on the products.”

    The final collaborator, visual artist and curator Keneilwe Mokoena, is a well-known face in the Gauteng art scene. Her work is usually characterised by otherworldly landscapes interspersed with elements inspired by nature and she is known for her ethereal self-portraits.

    “The main idea behind my range is really celebrating the feminine side of nature, so lots of flowers, lots of plants, etc. If I were to describe my range in one word it would be whimsical,” Mokoena explains.

    Each collaborator has taken inspiration from her own dynamic work and life to create this limited-edition range with Mr Price Home.

    “When you buy these beautiful items, you’re not just adding stylish and unique pieces to your home – you’re also supporting the dreams, creativity and determination of three South African women, becoming part of their story and their journey,” says Strauss. “It’s been an honour to work with these brilliant creators on this project and we are really excited about the ranges and how our shoppers are going to react to them.”

