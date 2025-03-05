Consumer Insights Agency, KLA, reveals the Quarterly Buzz Results for Q4 2024

KLA, the exclusive partner for YouGov in sub-Saharan Africa, has released the eighth edition of The Quarterly Buzz, tracking the brands with the most ‘Buzz’ in the market.

The Quarterly Buzz leverages the YouGov BrandIndex tool, a dynamic platform that consistently evaluates public sentiment of over 200 brands in South Africa across eight categories. Through the BrandIndex tool, the top ten performing brands across sectors are highlighted, with the top five brands respectively named within each category.

Employing a comprehensive framework of 16 metrics that span across the marketing funnel, the BrandIndex tools’ Buzz metric takes the spotlight. This metric evaluates consumer perception, gauging whether individuals have encountered positive or negative information about a brand in the preceding two weeks. Operating on a scale of +100 to -100, a net score is derived, offering a view of a brand’s performance relative to its competitors. These scores are accumulated over a three-month period, forming the basis for The Quarterly Buzz results, with the latest results being measured from 1 October to 31 December 2024.

The top performing brands across all sectors in Q4 of 2024 are:

Following the noteworthy changes observed in the Q3 Quarterly Buzz, where the Food, Groceries, and Consumables sector no longer held its dominant position, this quarter has seen a stabilisation across sectors, with notable shifts among the top 10 brands from the previous period. Woolworths Food and MTN have experienced significant improvements in their rankings. Woolworths Food has risen three spots, claiming the top position among the top 10 brands for this quarter, while MTN has moved up from nineth to third place. Additionally, Engen has gained momentum, securing a spot as a new entrant and making its return to the top after three quarters.

Woolworths Food demonstrates significant improvement in 9 of the 16 metrics, including Awareness, Word of Mouth, Impression, Quality, Recommendation, Reputation, Satisfaction, Index (overall consumer perception), and Current Customer. This strong performance has propelled the brand to first place, a position it has only secured once, in Q1 2024, since the inception of the Quarterly Buzz. MTN has also made notable strides, demonstrating significant growth in Awareness, Buzz and Positive Impression perceptions, noting quarter-on-quarter improvements in 15 of the 16 metrics. Interestingly, Clicks, which also experienced a significant improvement in Buzz in the last quarter, has moved up one rank, surpassing MRP Home, while also showing significant improvement in 8 metrics across the top and middle funnel. Engen, a new entrant after three quarters, notes significant improvement in Buzz, along with 11 other metrics across the marketing funnel, including brand consideration.

These significant movements have resulted in FNB, Takealot (Car parts and services sector), MRP Home and Woolworths Clothing experiencing a drop in rank position in the current period. Checkers and KFC retain rank position at #2 and #6 respectively.

When delving deeper, sector specific results for Q4 of 2024 is as follows:

Sector specific results for Q4 of 2024 highlight a relatively stable top five within each sector, with a few new entrants across the eight sectors tracked – notably, Mr Price, Clicks, Shoprite, Discovery, Capitec and Assupol in their respective categories.

In the latest report, specific brand’s performance reflects dynamic trends in the South African market.

Woolworths: Leveraging digital for growth

Woolworths Food has seen a significant increase across metrics, positively impacting brand usage. In contrast, Woolworths Clothing experienced a more modest uptick across its metrics, reflecting a drop in rank performance. This closely aligns with the brand's recent trading update for a 26-week period, ending 29 December 2024, with the clothing division reporting a drop of approximately 27% compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the Food division noted an 11.4% growth, driven by a digital transformation that saw online sales grow by 37.2%, with Woolies Dash contributing a 49.2% growth. According to McKinsey & Company’s 2024 State of Grocery Retail in South Africa report, there is an increasing need for convenience, particularly within the premium segment, which online channels effectively support.

While Woolworths Clothing has faced recent challenges, including supply chain disruptions and ongoing transformation efforts at distribution centres, resulting in lower cost efficiencies and operational difficulties, Woolworths Food has experienced a more favourable trajectory. Woolworths Food, in partnership with FoodForward SA, made a notable contribution to food security in the country, donating R816 million worth of surplus food during the past financial year. However, the brand also faced concerns over potential counterfeit pilchards, following reports of certain pilchard products being linked to food safety issues. In response, Woolworths distanced itself from the issue, launching a thorough investigation to ensure food safety and product integrity, supporting consumer trust in the brand. This is positively reflected in the positive uptick in Buzz, Impression and Quality perceptions for the brand, which began trending up early December, coinciding with the launch of the investigation.

Source: BrandIndex, 1 October 2024- 31 January 2025, 4 week rolling average, n~521

MTN: Driving Innovation and Sustainability

MTN South Africa undertook several notable strides in expanding its technological offerings and improving services. In partnership with Huawei, it launched the world’s first commercial Super Dual Band Intelligent Beam Tracking 2D microwave solution in Johannesburg, improving network stability by counteracting challenges experienced with tower deformation due to environmental factors. The company also introduced the MTN Icon 5G, an affordable smartphone aimed at transitioning customers from 2G/3G to 5G. With this, MTN entered a strategic partnership with China Telecom and Huawei to enhance 5G, cloud services, AI, and business solutions thus also supporting the creation of new business opportunities. These initiatives, beyond transitioning customers to using advanced technologies, supports accessibility to innovation within the country. Lastly, MTN launched biodegradable SIM cards reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. These initiatives demonstrate MTN's focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and expanding its digital infrastructure to better customer needs.

Advertising: Seamlessness in driving meaningful engagement

As the importance of an omnichannel marketing strategy continues to grow, brands must ensure they are effectively reaching consumers across multiple touchpoints. KLA has tracked the most recalled channels across various sectors, conducting a study with a nationally representative sample of South Africans to identify the channels that remain top of mind this quarter. While traditional TV still holds its place as a critical channel, social media has emerged as the leading platform for sectors such as Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), clothing and footwear, and telecommunications. This shift underscores the growing significance of social media in driving engagement and conversions. However, for brands to truly capitalise on social media's potential, it is essential that brands “align its social media strategy with its business goals by defining its business goals and outlining its top priorities”.

Looking ahead to 2025, brands must continue delivering an omnichannel strategy where feasible. However, this does not automatically guarantee a seamless experience. To truly provide a frictionless journey, brands need to focus on consistency and ease across all touchpoints. As consumers expectations rise, principles such as authenticity, transparency, and responsible use of AI will be key to fostering deeper emotional connections with audiences. By integrating technological innovations and creating personalised, real-time content, brands will not only drive greater engagement but also stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. These strategies will be essential in engaging audiences and driving meaningful business outcomes in the year ahead in a highly competitive landscape.

For more information about the Quarterly Buzz or KLA’s YouGov Offering (BrandIndex and Profiles) visit www.kla.co.za or contact az.oc.alk@neehkar



