    Marketing & Media Online Media

    Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on MyBroadband

    Issued by Broad Media
    5 Mar 2025
    5 Mar 2025
    MyBroadband boasts a large audience of over 4.7 million monthly readers, and achieves 15 million page views every month.
    Why South Africa&#x2019;s top companies advertise on MyBroadband

    South Africa’s top companies advertise on MyBroadband to benefit from the unrivalled marketing value the publication provides.

    This is thanks to its position as the largest and most influential technology news website in South Africa.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    MyBroadband boasts a large audience of over 4.7 million monthly readers, and achieves 15 million page views every month.

    This audience includes many highly influential readers, such as:

    • 591,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and directors
    • 1.1 million managers
    • 441,000 business owners
    • 1.7 million IT professionals

    Advertise on MyBroadband

    Leading South African businesses partner with MyBroadband to run impactful marketing campaigns to this audience.

    MyBroadband’s advertising partners include many of the biggest companies in South Africa:

    • Absa
    • Discovery
    • Standard Bank
    • Samsung
    • Hisense
    • Huawei
    • Vodacom
    • MTN
    • Mustek
    • BCX
    • Takealot
    • Afrihost
    • Old Mutual, and many more

    These businesses take advantage of the wide range of marketing solutions that MyBroadband offers by choosing packages tailored to their goals.

    Options include sponsored articles with social media promotions, category takeovers, podcast interviews on What’s Next with Aki, video reviews, display banners, homepage takeovers, and much more.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
