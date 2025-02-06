Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    South African creativity shines in 2025 SABRE Awards shortlist

    5 Mar 2025
    5 Mar 2025
    South African campaigns have earned a place on the 2025 SABRE Awards EMEA shortlist, which recognises excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement.
    South African creativity shines in 2025 SABRE Awards shortlist

    Selected from over 2,000 entries, the shortlisted work reflects the region’s top achievements in strategic communications. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on 2 April.

    Africa

    • #ForeverWena — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa
    • A Moment To Forget — Adasa with Clockwork
    • From Green to Blue — NTT DATA with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)
    • From the inside out: building inclusive communities and lasting impact — KFC South Africa
    • Showmax Premier League Launch — Showmax with Retroviral, T+W, grid

    Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)

    • Back to Black — Audi South Africa with Razor (a part of The Up & Up Group)
    • South Africa's first Shein pop-up store — Shein with Dialogue

    Executive Communications

    • Elevating the voice of the executives: the power of authentic C-suite communication — Vodacom with WE Communications

    Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising

    • Revealing the power of two rand: the transparency of Add Hope — KFC South Africa

    Digital Campaign

    • Breaking Barriers, Building Futures — atingi with Instinctif Partners Africa

    Public Education

    • Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group

    Influencer Marketing

    • A decade of Amapiano — Spotify with Irvine Partners

    Guerrilla Marketing

    • Beatbox Baristas — WIMPY with Retroviral, Actorvate & Shaun James Film

    Publicity Stunt

    • Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience — Disney+ with Clockwork and Studio H

    Sponsorship

    • Outside Lane — HTH South Africa with Retroviral & Picture Cult & Idea Candy

    Marketing to Youth

    • 30 Years of Democracy Through Young Eyes — Of soul and Joy with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)
    • MTN Pulse - Youth Hustle Hub — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

    Multicultural Marketing

    • Give Gogo Mzansi — Uber with Irvine Partners

    Entertainment

    • Get Ready With Music — Spotify with Irvine Partners

    Telecommunications

    • MTN Made4U — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

    To see the rest of the shortlists from around the world click here.

    awards, MTN, SABRE, Retroviral, Dialogue, ShowMax, Audi SA, Irvine Partners
