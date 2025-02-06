Subscribe & Follow
South African creativity shines in 2025 SABRE Awards shortlist
South African campaigns have earned a place on the 2025 SABRE Awards EMEA shortlist, which recognises excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement.
Selected from over 2,000 entries, the shortlisted work reflects the region’s top achievements in strategic communications. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on 2 April.
Africa
- #ForeverWena — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa
- A Moment To Forget — Adasa with Clockwork
- From Green to Blue — NTT DATA with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)
- From the inside out: building inclusive communities and lasting impact — KFC South Africa
- Showmax Premier League Launch — Showmax with Retroviral, T+W, grid
Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)
- Back to Black — Audi South Africa with Razor (a part of The Up & Up Group)
- South Africa's first Shein pop-up store — Shein with Dialogue
Executive Communications
- Elevating the voice of the executives: the power of authentic C-suite communication — Vodacom with WE Communications
Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising
- Revealing the power of two rand: the transparency of Add Hope — KFC South Africa
Digital Campaign
- Breaking Barriers, Building Futures — atingi with Instinctif Partners Africa
Public Education
- Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group
Influencer Marketing
- A decade of Amapiano — Spotify with Irvine Partners
Guerrilla Marketing
- Beatbox Baristas — WIMPY with Retroviral, Actorvate & Shaun James Film
Publicity Stunt
- Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience — Disney+ with Clockwork and Studio H
Sponsorship
- Outside Lane — HTH South Africa with Retroviral & Picture Cult & Idea Candy
Marketing to Youth
- 30 Years of Democracy Through Young Eyes — Of soul and Joy with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)
- MTN Pulse - Youth Hustle Hub — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Multicultural Marketing
- Give Gogo Mzansi — Uber with Irvine Partners
Entertainment
- Get Ready With Music — Spotify with Irvine Partners
Telecommunications
- MTN Made4U — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
To see the rest of the shortlists from around the world click here.