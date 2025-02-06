South African creativity shines in 2025 SABRE Awards shortlist

South African campaigns have earned a place on the 2025 SABRE Awards EMEA shortlist, which recognises excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement.

Selected from over 2,000 entries, the shortlisted work reflects the region’s top achievements in strategic communications. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on 2 April.

Africa

#ForeverWena — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa

A Moment To Forget — Adasa with Clockwork

From Green to Blue — NTT DATA with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)

From the inside out: building inclusive communities and lasting impact — KFC South Africa

Showmax Premier League Launch — Showmax with Retroviral, T+W, grid

Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)

Back to Black — Audi South Africa with Razor (a part of The Up & Up Group)

South Africa's first Shein pop-up store — Shein with Dialogue

Executive Communications

Elevating the voice of the executives: the power of authentic C-suite communication — Vodacom with WE Communications

Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising

Revealing the power of two rand: the transparency of Add Hope — KFC South Africa

Digital Campaign

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures — atingi with Instinctif Partners Africa

Public Education

Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group

Influencer Marketing

A decade of Amapiano — Spotify with Irvine Partners

Guerrilla Marketing

Beatbox Baristas — WIMPY with Retroviral, Actorvate & Shaun James Film

Publicity Stunt

Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience — Disney+ with Clockwork and Studio H

Sponsorship

Outside Lane — HTH South Africa with Retroviral & Picture Cult & Idea Candy

Marketing to Youth

30 Years of Democracy Through Young Eyes — Of soul and Joy with Razor (a member of The Up & Up Group)

MTN Pulse - Youth Hustle Hub — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

Multicultural Marketing

Give Gogo Mzansi — Uber with Irvine Partners

Entertainment

Get Ready With Music — Spotify with Irvine Partners

Telecommunications

MTN Made4U — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

