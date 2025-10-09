Family functionality tops South African car buyers' priorities in SA

South African car buyers prioritise family functionality above all other vehicle features, with 88% of consumers stating that having a car that works well for the whole family is important to them, according to new research from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles data. The study revealed key insights into automotive preferences that are reshaping the local market.

Performance remains critical despite environmental awareness

Following closely behind family practicality, 80% of South Africans agree they prefer cars with powerful engines, demonstrating that performance continues to drive purchase decisions despite growing environmental consciousness.

"Despite the global shift toward greener driving, many local consumers still associate engine performance with value," says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant, Insights at KLA. "For some, it's about the thrill of driving. For others, it's about dependability on South African roads and terrain."

The preference for powerful engines spans generations, with younger consumers viewing performance cars as aspirational status symbols, while older generations associate power with long-term durability and load-bearing capability.

Electric vehicle optimism grows amid infrastructure reality

Seventy-two per cent of respondents believe that electric cars are the future of the motor industry, highlighting a mindset shift toward sustainable transportation. However, this optimism contrasts with current purchasing behaviour, as 71% still favour petrol-powered vehicles due to infrastructure limitations, affordability concerns, and familiarity.

"While the appetite for EVs is growing, actual uptake remains low due to practical constraints," the Naik notes. "Now is the time to build education-focused EV campaigns – addressing range anxiety, charging infrastructure, and long-term cost savings."

The research suggests younger generations are most likely to embrace EVs early, driven by tech-savviness and environmental values, while older consumers appreciate the innovation but hesitate due to practical considerations.

Environmental consciousness influences consumer behaviour

Environmental concern is increasingly influencing automotive decisions, with 62% of South Africans agreeing that 'we should all drive less to save the environment'. This growing climate awareness, particularly among younger generations, reflects changing attitudes toward sustainable transportation.

The research acknowledges that for many South Africans, driving less isn't yet feasible due to limited public transport options or long commutes, highlighting the need for practical sustainability solutions within the automotive sector.

Implications for automotive industry

The findings reveal that today's South African car buyers want reassurance through safe, reliable, family-ready vehicles. They value innovation, including EVs, performance hybrids, and smart features, running costs, service support, resale value, and environmental alignment through greener engines and shared mobility options.

"The consumer journey is changing – and so must the way we talk about cars," Naik concludes. "Segment your messaging by life stage, not just income. Understand how different generations use and think about their vehicles."

Market positioning recommendations

The study suggests automotive brands should position vehicles with messaging around versatility, space-saving features, and safety technology when targeting families. Even in a climate-conscious market, performance specifications should be highlighted alongside fuel efficiency to appeal to cross-generational buyers.

For electric vehicle adoption, brands should focus on education-focused campaigns while continuing to reinforce the efficiency and affordability of existing petrol and hybrid models for current market needs.

Transformation at a crossroads

The research reveals South African drivers are navigating between tradition and transformation, with internal combustion vehicles still dominating while seeds of change emerge through eco-awareness, EV optimism, and generational mindset shifts.

"The brands that thrive in this environment will be those that balance realistic reliability with bold innovation, helping consumers feel informed, supported, and excited about what's next," adds Naik.

About the research

The study utilised YouGov Profiles, a comprehensive segmentation and media planning tool that collects daily consumer data. The research surveyed approximately 1,686 South African adults with internet access, aged 18+, dataset used May 25, 2025.



