South Africans prioritise wellness as generational differences shape health approaches

South Africans are redefining wellness with 74% prioritising their physical well-being, though approaches vary significantly across generations, according to new research from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles data. The study reveals distinct wellness strategies emerging between younger and older consumers, with affordability remaining a key barrier for over half the population.

The research surveyed South African adults across four generational cohorts: Gen Z (18–27), millennials (28–43), Gen X (44–59), and baby boomers (60–78), revealing how life stages fundamentally shape health and wellness priorities.

Mental health awareness driven by younger generations

The research highlights a generational awakening in mental health awareness, with 63% of Gen Z actively prioritising their mental well-being. This demographic is leading efforts to destigmatise therapy, openly discuss anxiety, and normalise stress as part of the human condition.

Millennials also demonstrate strong engagement with mental wellness, often seeking work-life balance that supports emotional well-being. In contrast, Gen X and baby boomers appear more reserved about mental health discussions, though economic stress, retirement concerns, and isolation continue to impact older adults significantly.

"The rise in emotional transparency among youth is reshaping how South Africans talk about well-being," notes Rakhee Naik, managing consultant. "Older generations are listening, even if they're not quite ready to speak up."

Physical wellness goals differ across life stages

While physical wellness remains a shared priority, generational approaches reveal distinct motivations and methods. Gen Z and millennials often link wellness to body image, gym culture, and social media influences, showing higher engagement with fitness challenges, supplements, and plant-based diets driven by social trends.

Gen X and baby boomers focus more on preventative health measures, emphasising regular medical checkups, consistent routines, and low-impact activities such as walking and swimming.

"While everyone wants to 'feel good', Gen Z wants to look good while doing it. Boomers want to live longer with fewer complications," Naik explains. "Both goals are valid and can be supported, but require distinct messaging, tone and platform strategy."

Social connection central to wellness definition

The research reveals that 71% of baby boomers define wellness through family time, spirituality, and community belonging, while Gen Z and millennials place high value on friendships, chosen families, and online support communities. Gen X, positioned between ageing parents and growing children, tend to prioritise responsibility and routine stability.

"Social connection is central to everyday wellness," adds Naik. "The source of that connection varies, but the emotional need is universal."

Digital wellness tools show generational divide

Younger generations are leading adoption of digital wellness solutions, embracing proactivity and self-care technologies. However, the research notes that while younger people are more likely to try new platforms, they also experience digital burnout. Conversely, baby boomers may resist applications initially but value simplicity and consistency when properly introduced to technology.

"Digital wellness solutions must be easy, accessible, and relevant to each generation's habits," Naik concludes.

Cost remains a significant barrier to wellness access

A critical finding reveals that 55% of South Africans cite cost as a barrier to maintaining their health and well-being, highlighting affordability as a key obstacle across all age groups.

"For brands and health leaders, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity: to create more accessible, cost-sensitive wellness solutions that meet people where they are," Naik states.

Strategic implications for health industry

The findings suggest wellness providers must adopt age-specific strategies, recognising that blanket solutions no longer suffice. Key considerations include cultural relevance reflecting South Africa's diversity across language, tradition, and belief systems; age-appropriate communication strategies; accessible pricing models; and trustworthy peer influences rather than traditional sales approaches.

"Wellness campaigns should be segmented based on life stage. One size doesn't fit all anymore," says Naik.

Market transformation underway

The study indicates that South Africans are transforming wellness from a luxury into a lifestyle expectation, though priorities shift significantly across generations. This evolution requires health brands, educators, and policymakers to understand not just what wellness looks like, but how to deliver it meaningfully across different life stages.

Methodology

The study utilised YouGov Profiles, a comprehensive segmentation and media planning tool that collects daily consumer data. Sample sizes included Gen Z (ages 18–27) approximately 563 respondents; millennials (ages 28–43) approximately 758 respondents; Generation X (ages 44–59) approximately 276 respondents; and baby boomers (ages 60–78) approximately 87 respondents. Dataset used May 25, 2025. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.



