South Africa
Lifestyle Wellness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

KLAIrvine PartnersInscapeDNA Brand ArchitectsMDNTVOnPoint PRSafripolScholars FilmDunlop Tyres SAThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South Africans prioritise wellness as generational differences shape health approaches

    South Africans are redefining wellness with 74% prioritising their physical well-being, though approaches vary significantly across generations, according to new research from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles data. The study reveals distinct wellness strategies emerging between younger and older consumers, with affordability remaining a key barrier for over half the population.
    Issued by KLA
    22 Sep 2025
    22 Sep 2025
    South Africans prioritise wellness as generational differences shape health approaches

    The research surveyed South African adults across four generational cohorts: Gen Z (18–27), millennials (28–43), Gen X (44–59), and baby boomers (60–78), revealing how life stages fundamentally shape health and wellness priorities.

    Mental health awareness driven by younger generations

    The research highlights a generational awakening in mental health awareness, with 63% of Gen Z actively prioritising their mental well-being. This demographic is leading efforts to destigmatise therapy, openly discuss anxiety, and normalise stress as part of the human condition.

    Millennials also demonstrate strong engagement with mental wellness, often seeking work-life balance that supports emotional well-being. In contrast, Gen X and baby boomers appear more reserved about mental health discussions, though economic stress, retirement concerns, and isolation continue to impact older adults significantly.

    "The rise in emotional transparency among youth is reshaping how South Africans talk about well-being," notes Rakhee Naik, managing consultant. "Older generations are listening, even if they're not quite ready to speak up."

    Physical wellness goals differ across life stages

    While physical wellness remains a shared priority, generational approaches reveal distinct motivations and methods. Gen Z and millennials often link wellness to body image, gym culture, and social media influences, showing higher engagement with fitness challenges, supplements, and plant-based diets driven by social trends.

    Gen X and baby boomers focus more on preventative health measures, emphasising regular medical checkups, consistent routines, and low-impact activities such as walking and swimming.

    "While everyone wants to 'feel good', Gen Z wants to look good while doing it. Boomers want to live longer with fewer complications," Naik explains. "Both goals are valid and can be supported, but require distinct messaging, tone and platform strategy."

    Social connection central to wellness definition

    The research reveals that 71% of baby boomers define wellness through family time, spirituality, and community belonging, while Gen Z and millennials place high value on friendships, chosen families, and online support communities. Gen X, positioned between ageing parents and growing children, tend to prioritise responsibility and routine stability.

    "Social connection is central to everyday wellness," adds Naik. "The source of that connection varies, but the emotional need is universal."

    Digital wellness tools show generational divide

    Younger generations are leading adoption of digital wellness solutions, embracing proactivity and self-care technologies. However, the research notes that while younger people are more likely to try new platforms, they also experience digital burnout. Conversely, baby boomers may resist applications initially but value simplicity and consistency when properly introduced to technology.

    "Digital wellness solutions must be easy, accessible, and relevant to each generation's habits," Naik concludes.

    Cost remains a significant barrier to wellness access

    A critical finding reveals that 55% of South Africans cite cost as a barrier to maintaining their health and well-being, highlighting affordability as a key obstacle across all age groups.

    "For brands and health leaders, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity: to create more accessible, cost-sensitive wellness solutions that meet people where they are," Naik states.

    Strategic implications for health industry

    The findings suggest wellness providers must adopt age-specific strategies, recognising that blanket solutions no longer suffice. Key considerations include cultural relevance reflecting South Africa's diversity across language, tradition, and belief systems; age-appropriate communication strategies; accessible pricing models; and trustworthy peer influences rather than traditional sales approaches.

    "Wellness campaigns should be segmented based on life stage. One size doesn't fit all anymore," says Naik.

    Market transformation underway

    The study indicates that South Africans are transforming wellness from a luxury into a lifestyle expectation, though priorities shift significantly across generations. This evolution requires health brands, educators, and policymakers to understand not just what wellness looks like, but how to deliver it meaningfully across different life stages.

    Methodology

    The study utilised YouGov Profiles, a comprehensive segmentation and media planning tool that collects daily consumer data. Sample sizes included Gen Z (ages 18–27) approximately 563 respondents; millennials (ages 28–43) approximately 758 respondents; Generation X (ages 44–59) approximately 276 respondents; and baby boomers (ages 60–78) approximately 87 respondents. Dataset used May 25, 2025. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

    Read more: baby boomers, KLA, millenials, Gen Z, Gen X, Rakhee Naik
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz