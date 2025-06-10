YouthMonth: Lethiwe Ndawonde, junior brand manager at Mr Price Sport on self-esteem

I’ve never been the loudest in the room, and I’ve never needed to be. I’m soft-spoken, introspective, and I spend more time thinking than talking. In an industry built on bold personalities and louder voices, that made me different — but never less capable.

Lethiwe Ndawonde is a junior brand manager at Mr Price Sport.

What I bring is tenacity

I was raised by a mother who embodied quiet strength. She started out as a general cleaner at a factory, put herself through college, and became a phenomenal, qualified teacher. Watching her carve out a life through persistence taught me that success doesn’t have to be loud, just consistent, intentional, and tenacious.

So, when I entered the marketing world, I brought that same drive with me. I came in ready to contribute, learn, and grow — even if I didn’t fit the typical industry mould. The truth is, marketing often rewards the loudest voices. That was never going to be me. And for a while, I thought I had to become someone else to be taken seriously.

The moment everything shifted

During my graduate programme I met Dr. Mzamo Masito (former CMO of Google Africa) and he said something that changed everything: “Lethiwe, you’re not Facebook, not everyone will like you. Hone your skills.”

That line stuck with me. I never tried to be louder, I just assumed I needed to be. But I realised I didn’t need to perform to be valuable. I needed to refine what

was already there.

Owning my difference, earning my seat

So I stopped trying to blend in and started building on what made me different. I leaned into what I know, not just cultural insight, data, and digital fluency, but a lived, intuitive understanding of youth. I became a youth maestro, unlocking the nuance it takes to truly connect with Gen Z. I helped crack this audience for brands like Nedbank, New Balance, and MTN — not by speaking at them, but by thinking like them.

As a Gen Z in the workplace, I’ve often been questioned — not because my ideas lacked depth, but because my age made people assume they did. Still, I kept showing up, speaking up, and proving that perspective is its own kind of expertise. When I told colleagues I wanted to be a CMO by 30, they laughed. But I wasn’t chasing a title, I was challenging the belief that growth must follow a set timeline.

Finding my voice didn’t mean becoming someone else. It meant trusting that how I show up is enough. That I can lead with intention, think deeply, speak softly and still be heard.

That belief is what’s carried me to become a multi–award-winning marketer in just two years — not by following the rules, but by defining success on my own terms, and working relentlessly to earn my seat at the table. And when I got there, I leaned in.

Not next — already here

Youth Month isn’t just about recognising potential. It’s about recognising presence. We’re not next. We’re already here. And once you’ve found your voice, no one can take it from you.