TenacityPR’s founder, Sasha Kupritz, began her career in the late 1990s in the entertainment industry. At that time, digital media was already established, so she did not specialise.

TenacityPR specialises in the principles of public relations as established by Edward Bernays and Ivy Lee, aiming to prevent false and misleading information from spreading through propaganda.

TenacityPR focuses on brand building, awareness, and media relationships across all platforms, leveraging the benefits of SEO based on search engines' preference for fact-checked content.

Media relationships, whether trade, general, hard news, or soft news, are crucial in generating credible content for the growth of a brand's PR objectives. Thus, PR is known for its curated content that builds trust in a brand's goals rather than rapid delivery.

The core services include earned media coverage and a PR strategy incorporating digital elements to increase the likelihood of coverage. Establishing a brand involves creating a professional and trustworthy personality.

All work is conducted openly. TenacityPR aims to supply news and accurate information promptly. It does not operate as an advertising agency.

TenacityPR transparently provides the press and public with prompt and accurate information on subjects of public interest and value.

Since launching over 10 years ago, carving out a niche in creative B2B public relations services include:

Emphasis on storytelling: Creating and sharing stories that resonate with people and drive engagement.



Multichannel approach: Utilising various channels and platforms to reach audiences.



Building brand awareness: Crafting and distributing stories that foster engagement and action.



Engaging with journalists: Interacting with media across multiple channels and platforms.



Measuring effectiveness: Making data-driven decisions to assess impact.

In conclusion, TenacityPR excels in modern public relations by employing a multifaceted approach to build and maintain relationships with audiences. Incorporating diverse tactics in today's digital landscape, public relation is crucial for any successful business strategy.



