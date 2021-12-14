The integrated public relations and social media tango dance

Since I launched TenacityPR over 10 years ago, the emerging dominance of social media has reshaped the way PR is practiced with news platforms taking a back seat. Crafting strategies with the depth and credibility of authentic news platforms is a challenge I have navigated through years of integrated campaigns.

In these modern times, the water is muddied, and the various areas of communication have become intertwined. This is the case with public relations and social media. PR was generally more focused on targeting influential persons such as investors, shareholders, business partners, etc, but with the advent of social media, these individuals are present on these platforms, which can then be used for PR purposes. As both PR and social media are used to build and maintain trust in the company and their products, it is only natural that the two must be in sync.

PR has significantly adapted to the rise of social media channels by integrating these platforms into its strategies and practices, i.e.



PR collaborates with social media to amplify brand messages

