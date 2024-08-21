South African journalists honoured in SADC Media Awards for excellence in photojournalism and radio

Two South African journalists have won awards in this year’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.

Historical relations

Fikile Necter Marakalla was the second prize winner in the Photo Category with her pictures that were published in SA News and Diplomatic Informer.

Marakalla’s winning entry highlighted the strong fraternal, historical as well as social relations between South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania during the State visit of her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Meanwhile, Tshimologo Benjamin Moshatama from Channel Africa Radio was the second prize winner in the Radio Category with his entry on the importance of shared water resources in the SADC regional integration and development as well as the contribution of the Kingdom of Lesotho in the management of shared water resources.

The SADC Media Awards present a unique opportunity for the SADC region’s journalists to be celebrated and recognised by their peers.

“The media plays a critical role in promoting regional integration in the region. We encourage more South African journalists to cover stories that promote regional integration,” Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa said on Monday.

Government has called on media practitioners in South Africa and the region to share their stories that focus on economic well-being, improvement of the standard of living and quality of life, freedom and social justice, peace and security for the people of Southern Africa.

“Media practitioners are encouraged to continually ensure that we popularise projects that are underway in the SADC region. Africa and the region must tell her own stories. It is important that we hear from a range of voices from our diverse nations. By telling our own stories, we will bridge divides between SADC nations,” GCIS said.

Promoting excellence

The SADC Media Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in the fields of Print Journalism, Radio Journalism, Television Journalism and Photojournalism.

“The SADC Media Awards serve as a link for coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC member states and media. They further seek to bring and enhance partnership between media and government institutions. South Africa’s participation at SADC is guided by the SADC Treaty. The SADC Treaty guides all Member States within the regional bloc,” GCIS said.

The Treaty encourages the people of the region and their institutions to take initiatives to develop economic, social and cultural ties.

GCIS is responsible for the implementation of the SADC Media Awards on behalf of South Africa.

“GCIS would also like to acknowledge the excellent work done by the judges who make up South Africa’s chapter of the SADC Media Awards in our National Adjudication Committee (NAC).

“These members are drawn from seasoned and experienced media professionals who give freely of their time and expertise to ensure that we can confidently submit entries of the highest standard to the regional competition,” the GCIS said.