    Daily Investor – where South African high-net-worth individuals read the news

    Issued by Broad Media
    21 Aug 2024
    21 Aug 2024
    Daily Investor’s articles and features deliver valuable insights to high-net-worth individuals in South Africa.
    Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier finance and investing news website, and the preferred place for high-net-worth individuals to get the latest news.

  • Click here to find out more about advertising on Daily Investor.

    These readers visit Daily Investor every day thanks to its high-quality news articles and features which focus on the latest South African business developments, information about JSE-listed companies, and important macroeconomic events that impact markets.

    The excellent quality of Daily Investor’s content has driven unprecedented growth for the online publication, which recently broke its readership record by reaching over 2.5 million people in June 2024.

    This audience comprises South Africa’s top financial professionals, investors, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals – making it an ideal platform for South African companies to advertise their products and services.

    Marketing opportunity

    Daily Investor offers powerful advertising tools that let your business target South Africa’s high-net-worth individuals.

    The most popular advertising products on Daily Investor include:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Smart Money podcast interviews
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Site-wide display branding

    These advertising options on Daily Investor have an unrivalled track record of generating excellent, measurable results for the country’s top businesses.

    Click here to find out more about advertising on Daily Investor.

    • Read more: Broad Media, Daily Investor
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
