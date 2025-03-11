Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Mr Price, Artclub and Friends collaborate for limited-edition range

    11 Mar 2025
    Fashion retailer, Mr Price has collaborated with Artclub and Friends, a local brand that works with artists to make clothes for artists.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded in 2016 by Robyn Keyser, later joined by Tanya Slater in 2019, Artclub and Friends has become synonymous with innovative and timeless pieces built on the ethos of celebrating artists and nurturing their creative community.

    This collaboration is the first for the local Cape Town brand. The limited-edition research project was conceptualised and developed over a period of two years together with Mr Price.

    “We wanted to plant a seed and experiment to see what happens when you apply the design thinking of a small independent brand, with the resources of a large-scale local retailer. Each element of this collection was deeply considered, and designed with our customers new and existing in mind. We hope each piece is something that everyone who shops treasures for years to come,” says Keyser.

    Inspired by tried and tested silhouettes from Artclub and Friends, the 16-piece collection features 100% cotton tees, a striped bowler shirt, suit trousers and shorts, trench coat, everyday bags and the standout burnout laser-printed denim with the signature “by artists for artists” slogan.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Following on from the incredible successes we’ve had from our partnerships with local design talent including Cyla Gonsolves, Refuse and SinChui, this collaboration with the Artclub and Friends team is a testament to how two brands can learn, create and grow together. We’re so excited to expand our Mr Price family with Artclub and Friends,” says Kevin Smit, managing director at Mr Price.

    The limited-edition range is available in selected Mr Price stores across South Africa, online at mrprice.com, and on the Mr Price app.

