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    The Odd Number secures 2 Bronze at 2026 Clio Awards

    Independent creative agency The Odd Number has been awarded two Bronze trophies at the prestigious Clio Awards 2026 for its culturally charged campaign Show Ghana Love, developed for Predivar, one of Africa’s leading online queer-culture platforms.
    Issued by The Odd Number
    8 May 2026
    8 May 2026
    The Odd Number secures 2 Bronze at 2026 Clio Awards

    The campaign was recognised in both the Use of Influencers and Public Relations categories, underscoring its impact across storytelling, culture, and earned media engagement on a continental and global scale.

    Celebrating culture through creative impact

    Show Ghana Love was conceived as a bold cultural intervention exploring African identity, representation, and queer visibility.

    At its core, the campaign responded to growing legislative and social pressure in Ghana targeting LGBTQIA+ communities, reframing silence with visibility and affection as a form of cultural resistance.

    Through a strategic blend of PR, influencer storytelling, and digital amplification, the campaign evolved into a pan-African conversation about love, freedom, and belonging.

    From silence to visibility

    At a time when queer identity in parts of the continent is increasingly politicised, Show Ghana Love positioned love itself as a radical act.

    The campaign followed queer influencer couple Lue and Rue as they travelled across Ghana, sharing moments of affection at iconic national landmarks including Black Star Square, Ussher Fort, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

    Their content rapidly gained traction across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, sparking widespread public discourse across Ghana and beyond.

    The campaign became both celebrated and contested, drawing commentary from media outlets and political figures, and igniting conversations about freedom of expression and LGBTQIA+ rights in Africa.

    Despite operating within a sensitive and high-risk context, the campaign was executed in close consultation with local and regional partners to prioritise safety and ethical responsibility.

    Measurable cultural and media impact

    With a total media investment of under $15,000, Show Ghana Love delivered significant returns in earned media and digital engagement, including:

    • 69% return on investment in PR value
    • 40% increase in website traffic on launch
    • 60% increase following subsequent activations
    • Over 20,000 additional website visits within six days
    • 216,000+ Instagram views on Previdar content
    • 10,500+ cross-platform mentions
    • 4.1 million total engagements
    • Estimated reach of 211 million people
    • 9.7 million impressions
    • Peak daily views of 1.2 million
    • Over 1.2 million hashtag views
    • $1m in earned media value
    • 71% positive sentiment shift across tracked conversations

    The campaign also coincided with heightened international attention on LGBTQIA+ rights discussions at a United Nations level, reflecting the broader cultural resonance of the work beyond media metrics.

    A milestone for independent African creativity

    The dual Clio wins reinforce The Odd Number’s growing reputation as a leading independent agency delivering globally competitive, culturally grounded creative work from Africa.

    This recognition reflects the power of African storytelling when it is rooted in truth, courage, and cultural relevance.

    Show Ghana Love demonstrates that creativity can move beyond communication into cultural intervention.

    Campaign credits

    Agency: The Odd Number (Johannesburg)
    Brand: Predivar
    Campaign: Show Ghana Love
    Agency leadership:
    Managing directors: Taryn Coetzee, Sinqobile Mjali
    Chief creative officer: Sbu Sitole
    Executive creative director: Terry McKenna
    Creative director: Neema Nouse
    Account management: Masibulele Hlwatika
    Strategy: Ray Mehtar (Head of Strategy), Mbali Mchunu
    PR: Simbongile Ndlangisa
    Production: Leigh Visser
    Creative team: Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini (Art Director), Tebogo Kgapola (Copywriter)
    Animation and editing: Tertio Esterhuysen
    Sound design: Tlotleho Mohlahlane, Lovemore Nkuna
    Brand marketing director (Client): Sheila Afari

    Read more: Clio Awards, The Odd Number
    Share this article
    The Odd Number
    The Odd Number is an Advertising Agency co-founded by Sibusiso Sitole and Xola Nouse. We are a 100% black-owned advertising agency that has been in full-time operation since 01 April 2015, led by a management team with over 25 years experience in the corporate sector and advertising industry.
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