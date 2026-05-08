The Odd Number secures 2 Bronze at 2026 Clio Awards

Independent creative agency The Odd Number has been awarded two Bronze trophies at the prestigious Clio Awards 2026 for its culturally charged campaign Show Ghana Love, developed for Predivar, one of Africa’s leading online queer-culture platforms.

The campaign was recognised in both the Use of Influencers and Public Relations categories, underscoring its impact across storytelling, culture, and earned media engagement on a continental and global scale.

Celebrating culture through creative impact

Show Ghana Love was conceived as a bold cultural intervention exploring African identity, representation, and queer visibility.

At its core, the campaign responded to growing legislative and social pressure in Ghana targeting LGBTQIA+ communities, reframing silence with visibility and affection as a form of cultural resistance.

Through a strategic blend of PR, influencer storytelling, and digital amplification, the campaign evolved into a pan-African conversation about love, freedom, and belonging.

From silence to visibility

At a time when queer identity in parts of the continent is increasingly politicised, Show Ghana Love positioned love itself as a radical act.

The campaign followed queer influencer couple Lue and Rue as they travelled across Ghana, sharing moments of affection at iconic national landmarks including Black Star Square, Ussher Fort, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Their content rapidly gained traction across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, sparking widespread public discourse across Ghana and beyond.

The campaign became both celebrated and contested, drawing commentary from media outlets and political figures, and igniting conversations about freedom of expression and LGBTQIA+ rights in Africa.

Despite operating within a sensitive and high-risk context, the campaign was executed in close consultation with local and regional partners to prioritise safety and ethical responsibility.

Measurable cultural and media impact

With a total media investment of under $15,000, Show Ghana Love delivered significant returns in earned media and digital engagement, including:

69% return on investment in PR value



40% increase in website traffic on launch



60% increase following subsequent activations



Over 20,000 additional website visits within six days



216,000+ Instagram views on Previdar content



10,500+ cross-platform mentions



4.1 million total engagements



Estimated reach of 211 million people



9.7 million impressions



Peak daily views of 1.2 million



Over 1.2 million hashtag views



$1m in earned media value



71% positive sentiment shift across tracked conversations

The campaign also coincided with heightened international attention on LGBTQIA+ rights discussions at a United Nations level, reflecting the broader cultural resonance of the work beyond media metrics.

A milestone for independent African creativity

The dual Clio wins reinforce The Odd Number’s growing reputation as a leading independent agency delivering globally competitive, culturally grounded creative work from Africa.

This recognition reflects the power of African storytelling when it is rooted in truth, courage, and cultural relevance.

Show Ghana Love demonstrates that creativity can move beyond communication into cultural intervention.

Campaign credits

Agency: The Odd Number (Johannesburg)

Brand: Predivar

Campaign: Show Ghana Love

Agency leadership:

Managing directors: Taryn Coetzee, Sinqobile Mjali

Chief creative officer: Sbu Sitole

Executive creative director: Terry McKenna

Creative director: Neema Nouse

Account management: Masibulele Hlwatika

Strategy: Ray Mehtar (Head of Strategy), Mbali Mchunu

PR: Simbongile Ndlangisa

Production: Leigh Visser

Creative team: Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini (Art Director), Tebogo Kgapola (Copywriter)

Animation and editing: Tertio Esterhuysen

Sound design: Tlotleho Mohlahlane, Lovemore Nkuna

Brand marketing director (Client): Sheila Afari



