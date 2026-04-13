Afda graduates and the future of opportunities in the creative economy

Afda proudly congratulates the Class of 2025 on reaching a significant academic milestone and entering a dynamic and rapidly evolving professional landscape.

As graduates transition into the world of work, they do so at a time when the creative economy is emerging as one of the most influential drivers of global growth, innovation, and employment.

Globally, the creative industries generate approximately $2tn in revenue and support close to 50 million jobs, positioning the sector as a major contributor to economic development and youth employment. In addition, creative services exports have grown substantially in recent years, reaching $1.4tn and reflecting the increasing demand for digital content, design, audiovisual production, and innovation-led services. These trends highlight a sustained shift toward knowledge-based and creative work across global markets.

Within South Africa, the creative and cultural industries continue to demonstrate strong economic value, contributing billions to GDP and supporting jobs across sectors such as film, media, design, music, and digital production. This growth is further accelerated by digital transformation, platform economies, and the rise of new technologies, which are reshaping how content is created, distributed, and monetised.

Afda graduates are uniquely positioned to enter and shape this evolving landscape. Through their academic training, they have developed not only technical competencies, but also critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills, capabilities that are increasingly recognised as essential within the creative economy. As industries integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, immersive media, and digital storytelling, the ability to adapt and innovate has become a defining attribute of successful creative professionals.

Importantly, the scope of opportunity within the creative economy extends far beyond traditional roles. Today’s graduates can pursue careers as filmmakers, performers, content creators, digital strategists, entrepreneurs, designers, and multidisciplinary creatives operating across global platforms. The expansion of the digital creator economy, alongside increased demand for content across streaming, social media, and interactive platforms, continues to open new and diverse career pathways.

Moreover, the creative economy is no longer confined to creative sectors alone. There is a growing demand for creative skills across industries, from marketing and technology to education and business innovation. This “embedded” role of creativity underscores the versatility of Afda graduates and their ability to contribute meaningfully across a wide range of professional contexts.

However, the contemporary creative landscape also requires initiative. It increasingly rewards individuals who are proactive, entrepreneurial, and capable of generating their own opportunities. Success is often driven by the ability to conceptualise, produce, and distribute work independently, as well as to engage audiences and industries through authentic and innovative storytelling.

Afda graduates are multi-hyphenate professionals, they enter this environment equipped with a strong foundation: a developed portfolio, practical experience, a strong alumni network, collaborative networks, and a deep understanding of creative practice. These assets provide a competitive advantage in navigating both traditional employment pathways and freelance or entrepreneurial careers.

As the creative economy continues to expand, it will play an even greater role in driving economic growth, cultural expression, and social impact. Afda graduates are participants in this future and are also contributors to its direction and development.

With the tools, knowledge, and mindset acquired through their studies, the Class of 2025 is well-prepared to engage with the opportunities ahead. The future of the creative economy is one of innovation, adaptability, and possibility, and it is within this space that Afda graduates are poised to make their mark.