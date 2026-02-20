South Africa
    Samro invites applications for 2026 Music Publisher Programme

    The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) invites applications from eligible members for the Music Business Lab (MBL) Publisher Programme 2026, a targeted professional development initiative designed to strengthen music publishing knowledge, business acumen, and commercial sustainability within the South African music sector.
    Issued by SAMRO
    20 Feb 2026
    The Music Business Lab Training Programme was established to address the need for stronger business skills, professionalisation, and sustainable growth within Southern Africa’s music publishing sector. The programme was initiated to fill a critical gap in the industry by equipping emerging music publishers, independent label owners, and self-published Samro members with practical skills in publishing, revenue generation, market access, and enterprise development. Through this CSI initiative, Samro provides certified training and incubation support to help members build resilient music enterprises, drive innovation, and contribute to the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the South African music industry.

    Programme overview

    The MBL Publisher Programme is an intensive, structured learning intervention, estimated to require a weekly commitment of 8-10 hours over a period of six weeks. It is aimed at equipping songwriters, composers, and emerging music entrepreneurs with a practical and strategic understanding of music publishing as a business. The programme focuses on empowering participants to better manage, exploit, and protect their intellectual property while maximising royalty income and long-term career growth. Through this partnership, 50 bursaries will be awarded to eligible Samro members.

    Key focus areas

    Participants will gain practical insights into:

    • Fundamentals of music publishing and copyright.
    • Royalty streams, revenue flows, and rights administration.
    • Publishing agreements and contract literacy.
    • Metadata, registrations, and rights management best practice.
    • Local and international exploitation opportunities.
    • Building sustainable publishing and catalogue strategies.

    Who should apply

    The programme is open to Samro Full and Associate Members who:

    • Are actively creating or exploiting musical works.
    • Seek to deepen their understanding of music publishing.
    • Demonstrate a clear commitment to professional growth and industry participation.
    • Have not received Samro CSI support for the preceding three years.

    Programme format

    • Facilitated by experienced industry practitioners.
    • Delivered entirely online, the programme will be facilitated through a combination of workshops, masterclasses, and practical case studies.
    • Designed to balance technical knowledge with real-world application.

    Selection process

    Admission to the programme is competitive and merit-based. Applications will be assessed in line with published eligibility criteria, and final selection will be made through an objective evaluation process.

    Eligible members are encouraged to apply within the stipulated timeframe to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to advance their music publishing knowledge and business capabilities, and should refer to the email communication containing the application link.

    Important dates

    Applications opened on 13 February 2026 and will close on 09 March 2026. Issued by: Samro

    For media queries, please email az.gro.ormas@aidem

