Samro increases distribution allocation to over half a billion rand for financial year 2025

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has reaffirmed its core mandate of administering and distributing royalties to music creators, announcing total distribution allocation of R630.2m for the 2025 financial year.

Annabell Lebethe, Samro CEO

The 2025 distribution marks a 1.3% increase compared to the previous year’s distribution of R622.2m, demonstrating a trajectory of growth and stability. These audited figures highlight Samro’s critical role in ensuring composers, authors and publishers are fairly compensated for the use of their musical works.

Samro CEO, Annabell Lebethe, says the organisation remains firmly focused on serving its broad membership base.

“Our responsibility is clear. It is to administer Performing Rights efficiently and to distribute royalties accurately and transparently to our members. This financial performance reflects a stable and improving organisation that is strategically positioned for the future. It continues to deliver for thousands of music creators who rely on these royalties for their livelihoods,” Lebethe says.

She adds that these numbers speak to both operational strength and financial sustainability. “During the period under review, the group’s total assets exceeded its liabilities by R60.2m, up from R37.4m in 2024. These are important indicators of institutional strength and prudent financial management”.

Driven by a commitment to enhancing service to its members, Samro has, over the past two financial years, undertaken a comprehensive modernisation of its core systems to strengthen efficiency, transparency, and overall service delivery.

The organisation implemented a new integrated systems environment to ensure continued technological advancement, improved performance, and long-term sustainability. In the last quarter of 2024, a new royalty distribution system was completed to enhance data processing and enable seamless integration. Implemented in phases, these upgrades included licensing, finance and distributions to ensure uninterrupted royalty processing while enhancing long-term operational capability.

“Modern, integrated systems are essential for accurate royalty administration. These upgrades position Samro to serve members more efficiently, strengthen transparency across licensing, distributions, and member services, and enhance long-term operational capability,” Lebethe explains.

Samro represents thousands of music creators across South Africa and beyond. For the overwhelming majority of members, the organisation continues to play a vital role in safeguarding Performing Rights and ensuring creators are compensated for the use of their works.

“We are committed to the collective interests of our members, who rely on us to deliver on our mandate, and we have delivered on that commitment. While public narratives may shift, our focus is firmly on our statutory directive.” said Lebethe.

“Therefore, our priority will always be to protect the integrity of the organisation and to ensure that royalty distributions remain consistent, transparent and sustainable”.

Samro’s 2025 financial results reflect an organisation that continues to successfully deliver on its core purpose, supporting its members, who are composers, authors, and publishers in South Africa’s music industry.

For more information on Samro’s financial performance and strategic initiatives, visit www.samro.org.za.



