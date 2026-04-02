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    The Rand Show celebrates a range of accolades

    Issued by Rand Show
    2 Apr 2026
    2 Apr 2026
    The Rand Show is celebrating a standout week of industry recognition, securing a range of accolades that underscore the strength of its audience engagement.
    Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show
    Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show

    At the recent AAXO Roar Awards, the Rand Show was named PR Campaign of the Year, while also receiving a Certificate for Marketing Excellence and a Certificate of Recognition for Exhibition Promotion on Social Media, recognising the impact and effectiveness of its work in promoting one of South Africa’s most iconic consumer events.

    Adding to that momentum, the Rand Show has also earned further recognition for its exceptional digital presence through Gerom Media’s ExpoX Awards and Rankings, which highlight social media performance and audience engagement in the exhibitions space. ExpoX has positioned its programme as an index based on Facebook engagement metrics rather than a traditional entry-based judging process, with the results calculated using verified data from Meta to score and rank each expo.

    These honours reflect a brand that continues to resonate strongly with audiences both on the ground and online. From strategic public relations and integrated marketing to highly engaging social media storytelling, The Rand Show has continued to evolve its approach while staying true to the energy, scale and entertainment value that have made it a household name for generations.

    ExpoXAwards and Rankings 2026

    Most Liked Expos on Facebook

    • Gold: Rand Show
    • Silver: Outdoor X
    • Bronze: Comic Con Africa

    Most Loved Expos on Facebook

    • Gold: Rand Show
    • Silver: Comic Con Africa
    • Bronze: Decorex Africa

    Expos with the Most Positive Brand Sentiment

    • Gold: The South African 4x4 & Outdoor Show
    • Silver: Hobby-X
    • Bronze: Festival of Motoring

    Most Engaged Expo with the Highest Amount of Followers

    • Gold: Rand Show
    • Silver: MamaMagic
    • Bronze: Comic Con Africa

    Best in Social Media Expo of the Year

    • The Rand Show

    According to Gerrit Davids, lead advisor at TaranisCo Advisory, the agency that compiled the ExpoXAwards: “Due to its consistent performance across multiple engagement indicators, the Rand Show leads in audience appreciation and emotional reactions while also maintaining the largest and most engaged online community, demonstrating a well-balanced social media presence compared with other expos.”

    This latest wave of recognition is particularly significant because it highlights multiple dimensions of the brand’s strength. The AAXO Roar Awards affirm excellence within the exhibition industry, while the ExpoX recognition highlights the power of the Rand Show’s connection with its digital community and the impact of its online presence.

    “These accolades speak to the passion of the team behind the Rand Show and the enduring connection the show has with South Africans. We are proud to see the brand continue to make such a strong impact across every touchpoint,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show and the JEC.

    Read more: Rand Show, Adele Hartdegen
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