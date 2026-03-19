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    The Rand Show 2026 is a 5-day entertainment festival

    The Rand Show is switching Johannesburg into full festival mode this coming Easter weekend, bringing five high energy days of live music, family entertainment and crowd pleasing spectacle to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) from 2–6 April 2026, open daily 9am–7pm (entrance gates close 6pm).
    Issued by Rand Show
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    The Rand Show 2026 is a 5-day entertainment festival

    Modern audiences expect more than something to see - they want moments they can step into, take part in and talk about afterwards. The Rand Show 2026 is built on that insight, with multiple experiences and entertainment elements included in the ticket price across halls and outdoor zones, so families can plan a full day out without constant add ons.

    The biggest new family headline is Jungle Magic: a larger than life jungle world that transforms a whole hall into an immersive sensory experience. Visitors can expect bold colour, jungle soundscapes, giant feature creatures, an indoor waterfall moment and even a ‘brave zone’ where curious kids can touch and feel creepy crawlies – all included in the cost of entry.

    The Rand Show 2026 is a 5-day entertainment festival

    The Rand Show Music Festival keeps the energy high throughout the five days, with main stage highlights (as announced at the Rand Show 2026 media launch; subject to final schedule updates on randshow.co.za):

    • Thu 2 Apr: JazziQ (4pm) + Mr Keyz (12pm)
    • Fri 3 Apr: Nkosazana Daughter (4pm) + OVERJOY (1pm) + Mr Keyz (12pm)
    • Sat 4 Apr: Morda (4pm) + Soweto’s Finest (2pm) + Mr Keyz (12pm)
    • Sun 5 Apr: Zola Seven (4pm) + DJ Young (3pm) + OVERJOY (1pm) + Soweto’s Finest (2pm) + Mr Keyz (12pm)
    • Mon 6 Apr: Kelvin Momo (4pm) + Soweto’s Finest (2pm) + Mr Keyz (12pm)

    For little ones, Hall 8’s Kids Zone brings daily stage fun:

    • Dienkie & Doodles – one show daily
    • Freddy the Frog and Ivy’s Wild Adventure – two shows daily

    The Rand Show 2026 is a 5-day entertainment festival

    Beyond the stages, visitors can catch motorsport drifting and spinning action (free to watch), marching bands and displays, and Big Bounce – a rugby field sized inflatable adventure included at no extra cost.

    For the best value kick off, don’t miss Throwback Thursday on 2 April: R50 entry tickets for all ages (available online and at the gate). Additional Throwback Thursday deals include reduced food, parking and theme park promotions.

    The Rand Show 2026 is a 5-day entertainment festival

    Tickets are on sale now via randshow.co.za, including the Family Package (R340 for 2 adults + 2 children; online only).

    “The Rand Show 2026 is a full-day entertainment experience. Take Jungle Magic, our big family headline, add the live music programme and the opening-day R50 special, and you’ve got Joburg’s best day out,” says Adele, CEO of the Rand Show.

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    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
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