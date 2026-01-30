South Africa
    The Rand Show packs in free experiences

    ... and puts SA’s biggest consumer show within wide reach with R50 opening day offer.
    Issued by Rand Show
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    The Rand Show packs in free experiences

    The Rand Show is reaffirming its place as South Africa’s most accessible and family-friendly exhibition by placing quality and value firmly at the centre of its 2026 offering. With a host of free activities included in the price of a ticket, as well as a special R50 opening day offer. The country’s most iconic show is making it easier than ever for everyone to experience its full scale, energy and variety.

    From the moment visitors step through the gates, the Rand Show delivers an experience where entertainment, discovery and participation are already built in. Across multiple halls and outdoor areas, ticket holders can enjoy live performances, interactive zones, educational exhibits and high-energy demonstrations without paying extra.

    The Rand Show Music Festival will once again feature a dynamic line-up of artists, dancers and performers, delivering live entertainment throughout the day. Marching displays add to the atmosphere, with rhythmic, high-impact performances that move through the showgrounds and draw crowds of all ages.

    New activations such as the immersive Tech and Gaming Arena – offering hands-on digital experiences; pop-up performances and surprise activations throughout the outdoor spaces; and a Beauty, Fashion, Bridal and Matric Fair, add another layer to the entertainment mix.

    Families with younger children can head to Hall 8, home of the much-loved Kids Zone, known for an awe inspiring themed ‘world’ and hands-on activities. 2025 featured an ‘Ocean Wanders’ world – and 2026 will not disappoint – with a newly themed activation, promising a magical experience.

    For thrill-seekers, motorsport drifting delivers a full-sensory spectacle as professional drivers showcase precision and power in live demonstrations, free for spectators to enjoy.

    The Big Bounce – a rugby field size jumping castle adventure – brings playful energy to the showgrounds, inviting both kids and adults to jump in and join the fun at no extra cost.

    “The Rand Show has always been about bringing people together and offering something for everyone,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. “This year, the focus is firmly on delivering fun, entertainment and accessibility – making sure families, friends and communities can come and enjoy a full day of experiences that are included in the ticket price.”

    2 to 6 April 2026 | Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

    For more information, exhibitor details and ticket announcements, visit www.randshow.co.za.

    Rand Show, Adele Hartdegen
    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
