2026 is re-energised and re-imagined

Enjoy top local and international performers, thrilling carnival rides, extensive shopping from handmade crafts to the latest tech, a diverse range of culinary delights, interactive exhibitions, exciting competitions, and unique attractions designed for every age group.

2026 will also see brand new zones and activities added to the lineup, so whether you’re an adventurer, a techie, a foodie, or a family looking for fun, The Rand Show really has something for everyone.

Ticket options and pricing

There’s a ticket option for every visitor, with special deals to ensure everyone can join the excitement. Children under 3 years old enter for free (no ticket needed, when accompanied by an adult). Here are the available ticket categories and prices:

Adults (13+): R120 per person (single-day entry)



Children (3–12 years): R90 per child (single-day) (children under 3 enter free)



Pensioners: R90 per person (senior citizens)



Family Package: R340 per bundle – includes 2 Adult tickets + 2 Children’s tickets (ideal for a family of four; available online only)



Opening Day Special (Thursday 2 April): R50 per ticket for all ages – one-day only promo! (Available online and at the gate on 2 April)

Where and how to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased right now through the following channels:

Visit the official Rand Show website (randshow.co.za) and follow the links to the TicketPro booking page. Online payment is secure, and you’ll receive a digital ticket (or voucher) to present at the entrance. Online family packages and ride bundles are exclusively available here. At the Gate: Tickets will also be sold at the Johannesburg Expo Centre gates on event days (subject to availability). Visitors are encouraged to book online.

To note:

Restricted items: Food and beverages, weapons, dogs (working dogs permitted), cooler boxes, camping chairs.



Permitted items: Baby food, formula, strollers, umbrellas, jolly trollies.



Disabled facilities: Wheelchair ramps at all venues, disabled bathroom facilities, disabled parking.



Parking facilities: Safe and secure outdoor parking with parking attendants. Parking ticket prices to be confirmed soon.

2 – 6 April 2026 | Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

For more information, exhibitor details and ticket announcements, visit www.randshow.co.za .



