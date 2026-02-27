The Rand Show is switched on with an exciting new Tech and Gaming Arena

The Rand Show has announced the launch of a brand-new Tech and Gaming Arena, a high-energy zone where visitors can play, build, compete and explore the future – all in one electrifying space at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 2 to 6 April 2026.

Built for curious kids, competitive gamers, creative makers and tech-first families, the Arena brings together leading names in gaming, innovation and pop culture to deliver hands-on experiences that go far beyond ‘watching’ tech. Here, visitors become part of it.

NAG brings a future-ready playground of tech, Lego and next-gen experiences

Powered by NAG, the zone will showcase a dynamic mix of creativity and real-world innovation – from a live hackathon where teams solve problems at speed, to hands-on robotics that put visitors in control of the technology shaping tomorrow.

A massive Lego experience invites visitors to build, create and contribute to a growing education-inspired bridge, while collecting a custom Lego Minifigure to take home. For pure, immersive play, the Arena will also feature a Lego pit filled with millions of bricks, ready to become anything the imagination can construct.

Visitors can also learn tech fundamentals through unplugged coding, using Lego to explore the basics of programming logic and robotics – no screens required.

And for adrenaline seekers? The energy shifts into overdrive with a LAN gaming arena offering free-play stations, competitions and prizes, plus a PlayStation 5 football experience where every match is a chance for visitors to prove their skills.

Adding a powerful grassroots dimension to the Tech and Gaming Arena, Kasi Flare, powered by Mettlestate, will host a live competitive gaming tournament at this year’s Rand Show, showcasing some of South Africa’s rising township esports talent.

Born from a vision to create access, opportunity and pathways into competitive gaming, Kasi Flare has built an ecosystem that gives township gamers a platform to compete, connect and grow. At the Rand Show, visitors will experience the energy of township esports first-hand, as players battle it out.

Tech goes fully immersive with virtual and augmented reality experiences, 3D-printing demonstrations that showcase how ideas can become real products, and a racing simulator that lets visitors feel the rush of driving the iconic Kyalami racetrack.

“We are excited to showcase technology, in all its forms, gaming is certainly one, but there is so much more we want visitors to experience. We aim to grow this into 2027 and beyond,” says Len Nery, director and publisher of New Age Gaming.

“This year’s Tech and Gaming Arena is all about participation,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. “It’s a space where families can discover future skills together, where young people can be inspired by real innovation, and where visitors can enjoy gaming and technology experiences that are exciting, accessible and unforgettable.”

Anime After Hours brings Africa’s biggest anime and pop-culture community to the show, delivering a vibrant surge of energy and a fully immersive experience to the Arena. As Africa’s leading anime hub, AAH offers a high-octane programme of live stage content, elite cosplay, and community-driven gaming. Visitors can look forward to J-Pop and K-Pop performances, interactive games like 'Guess the Song' challenges, and an exclusive 2026 seasonal preview. The stage also bridges the gap between fandom and career, featuring professional panels on copyright and intellectual property protection, alongside sessions with the International Embassy on overseas study and career pathways.

The excitement extends to a massive marketplace featuring independent artists' works and specialist vendors stocked with officially licensed merchandise. It is a premier destination for collectors to score premium figurines, statues, and stylish apparel, or dive into the mystery of blind boxes and authentic capsule toys (Gashapon). Whether you are hunting for TCG, board games, manga, and comics, or searching for rare music CD/DVDs and plushies, the AAH zone is the ultimate hub to level up your collection with authentic, high-quality gear.

Also powering the Arena is RGB Gaming, delivering high-energy esports experiences designed to showcase how gaming can be both exciting and deeply educational. With a strong focus on structured, school-based esports, RGB Gaming continues to champion responsible, skills-driven competitive gaming that aligns with 21st-century learning outcomes.

Building on last year’s incredible momentum – where more than 50 schools participated in organised tournaments – RGB Gaming will once again host dynamic inter-school competitions. These tournaments are more than just matches; they are professionally managed esports experiences that teach learners about teamwork, communication, leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking. Schools will compete in a safe, supervised environment that emphasises sportsmanship, inclusivity, and personal growth alongside competitive performance.

Beyond the school tournaments, the stand will open its doors to the public with free-play gaming sessions throughout the event. Children, parents, and adults alike will have the opportunity to jump in, pick up a controller, and experience firsthand how modern gaming can positively contribute to development. From collaborative challenges that strengthen teamwork to fast-paced problem-solving scenarios that sharpen decision-making skills, visitors will see how gaming builds digital literacy and critical thinking in a practical, engaging way.

Educators and parents will also gain insight into how structured esports programmes can be integrated into schools to support Stem learning, digital citizenship, and career pathways within the growing gaming and esports industry. RGB Gaming’s presence at the Arena highlights a powerful message: gaming, when guided and structured correctly, is not just entertainment – it is a platform for education, innovation, and future-ready skills development.

Whether competing, learning, or simply playing for fun, visitors can expect an immersive experience that demonstrates how esports can inspire the next generation of digital leaders.

One zone. Endless reasons to stay longer.

From hackathons and robotics to cosplay and esports, the Tech and Gaming Arena is set to be one of the most talked-about new additions to the Rand Show – designed to keep visitors moving, playing and discovering, all day long.

The Rand Show 2026 takes place 2–6 April 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

For more information and tickets, visit www.randshow.co.za.



