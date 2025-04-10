Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationRand ShowOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Events

    Buckle up, motorheads – Nitro Crew brings custom cars and audio action to Rand Show 2025

    Get ready for a full-throttle weekend as The Nitro Crew Rand Show 2K25 powers into the Rand Show 2025 with two days of pure automotive adrenaline. Hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, this new addition promises to deliver the ultimate car culture experience for fans of revving engines, thunderous sound, and showstopping custom builds.
    Issued by Rand Show
    10 Apr 2025
    10 Apr 2025
    Buckle up, motorheads &#x2013; Nitro Crew brings custom cars and audio action to Rand Show 2025

    The action kicks off on Saturday, 19 April, in the OS 2 area right by Gates 5/6 and across from Big Bounce, with the Nitro Crew Record Car Audio Championship. This high-energy showdown will see the country's top car audio competitors go head-to-head as they push the limits of sound and system performance. Expect booming bass, record-breaking decibels, and a wall of sound that will shake the venue!

    On Sunday, 20 April, it's all about showmanship and style at the Show and Shine/Park Off. Auto lovers can feast their eyes on some of South Africa's most dazzling custom rides, with every detail – from paintwork to polish – on full display. It's not just about looks; these machines are judged on precision, performance, and personality.

    "This is the kind of high-energy, crowd-pleasing addition that makes the Rand Show the best place to be over the Easter weekend," says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show. "We're thrilled to welcome Nitro Crew and the automotive community to this year's event – it's the perfect family day out for petrolheads of all ages."

    Whether you're an audio aficionado, a custom car enthusiast, or just in it for the thrill, Nitro Crew Rand Show 2K25 is not to be missed.

    Buckle up, motorheads &#x2013; Nitro Crew brings custom cars and audio action to Rand Show 2025

    Event Highlights

    • 19 April – Record Car Audio Championship
    • 20 April – Show and Shine / Park Off

    Tickets on sale now!

    Tickets are available through Ticketpro and include access to the full Rand Show experience – from family zones and stage entertainment to SANDF displays, Ocean Wanders, the Kids Zone, a rugby field-sized jumping castle called Big Bounce, and more.

    Visit www.randshow.co.za or Ticketpro to book your tickets now.

    #RandShow2025 | #TheBestPlaceToBe | #NitroCrew2K25 | #ShowAndShine | #JoburgsBestDayOut

    Read more: Rand Show, Adele Hartdegen
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz