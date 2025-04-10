Buckle up, motorheads – Nitro Crew brings custom cars and audio action to Rand Show 2025

The action kicks off on Saturday, 19 April, in the OS 2 area right by Gates 5/6 and across from Big Bounce, with the Nitro Crew Record Car Audio Championship. This high-energy showdown will see the country's top car audio competitors go head-to-head as they push the limits of sound and system performance. Expect booming bass, record-breaking decibels, and a wall of sound that will shake the venue!

On Sunday, 20 April, it's all about showmanship and style at the Show and Shine/Park Off. Auto lovers can feast their eyes on some of South Africa's most dazzling custom rides, with every detail – from paintwork to polish – on full display. It's not just about looks; these machines are judged on precision, performance, and personality.

"This is the kind of high-energy, crowd-pleasing addition that makes the Rand Show the best place to be over the Easter weekend," says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show. "We're thrilled to welcome Nitro Crew and the automotive community to this year's event – it's the perfect family day out for petrolheads of all ages."

Whether you're an audio aficionado, a custom car enthusiast, or just in it for the thrill, Nitro Crew Rand Show 2K25 is not to be missed.

Event Highlights

19 April – Record Car Audio Championship



20 April – Show and Shine / Park Off

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets are available through Ticketpro and include access to the full Rand Show experience – from family zones and stage entertainment to SANDF displays, Ocean Wanders, the Kids Zone, a rugby field-sized jumping castle called Big Bounce, and more.

Visit www.randshow.co.za or Ticketpro to book your tickets now.

#RandShow2025 | #TheBestPlaceToBe | #NitroCrew2K25 | #ShowAndShine | #JoburgsBestDayOut



