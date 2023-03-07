Johannesburg Expo Centre and the Rand Show celebrate milestone anniversaries

Adele Hartdegan, Rand Show CEO

“The Johannesburg Expo Centre has always been more than a venue. It has become a catalyst for connection and growth,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the JEC. “As we celebrate 40 years, we reflect on our journey of creating memorable experiences while looking ahead to a future of innovation and sustainability.”

From its inception, the JEC has been a venue for excellence, hosting events that have driven economic growth and innovation. Over the past four decades, the JEC has welcomed millions of attendees and played host to prestigious gatherings such as the BRICS Summit and the AGOA Forum, and Electra Mining Africa, the largest trade exhibition in Southern Africa and rated in the top 2% of trade shows globally. This year, the event used 40,000 square metres of nett expo space.

“We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in hosting some of the country’s most significant events. Our journey has been one of growth, adaptation, and a continued commitment to our clients and community.”

Economic contributions and community engagement

The JEC has been a significant contributor to Johannesburg’s economy, generating substantial revenue and creating thousands of jobs. Its sprawling 50-hectare property has hosted over 1,000 events ranging from international trade shows to community gatherings, each leaving a lasting impact on attendees and participants.

“Hosting events like the BRICS Summit and AGOA Forum has enabled us to showcase South Africa’s potential on the global stage,” says Hartdegen. “But just as important are the community-driven events that bring people together and celebrate our shared culture.”

The JEC’s commitment to sustainability and community upliftment has been integral to its success. From supporting local businesses and artisans, the JEC has become a symbol of Johannesburg’s vibrant and inclusive spirit.

The Rand Show: 130 years of tradition and innovation

First held in November 1894 at the Old Wanderers cricket ground by the Witwatersrand Agricultural Society, The Rand Show has become a beloved tradition that reflects the evolution of South African culture and commerce. Over its 130-year history, it has adapted to changing times, incorporating new technologies, trends, and audience preferences.

“The Rand Show is a testament to resilience and innovation,” says Hartdegen. “For 130 years, it has brought people together to celebrate South Africa’s diversity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. With that in mind, the April 2025 edition promises to be our most spectacular yet.”

The JEC is committed to continuously upgrading its facilities to enhance the experience for both exhibitors and visitors. This includes streamlining operations and implementing more efficient processes to ensure seamless event execution.

“We are investing in the future of the JEC to ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities,” says Hartdegen. “Our goal is to maintain our status as a premier venue while driving innovation and sustainability in the events industry.”

To celebrate these milestones, the JEC will host a series of special events. These will be highlighted on the JEC’s social platforms to showcase the memorable experiences created in collaboration with its diverse range of clients.

As the JEC celebrates 40 years and the Rand Show marks 130 years, these anniversaries reflect Johannesburg’s enduring legacy as a hub for culture, commerce, and connection.

For more information on upcoming events and anniversary celebrations, visit Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC).




