Exciting family fun awaits at the Rand Show 2025

From 17 to 21 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, visitors will be treated to an engaging space filled with activities, performances, and hands-on attractions designed to create unforgettable moments.

A dynamic lineup of engaging experiences awaits, catering to children, parents, and families looking for the perfect blend of fun and discovery.

A specially curated space will allow little ones to immerse themselves in creativity, with designated play areas designed for exploration, social interaction, and skill-building activities. Interactive learning areas: Families can engage in hands-on learning activities that encourage curiosity and discovery, making for a truly immersive experience.

Whether you're looking for exciting stage performances, interactive play zones, or a welcoming space to spend time with your loved ones, the show offers something for everyone.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketpro.



