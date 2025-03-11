Lifestyle Events
    Lifestyle Events

    Exciting family fun awaits at the Rand Show 2025

    Issued by Rand Show
    11 Mar 2025
    11 Mar 2025
    The Rand Show, South Africa's most iconic consumer show, is bringing an all-new interactive family experience to Hall 8 included in the price of the entry ticket – promising entertainment, learning, and fun for all ages!
    Exciting family fun awaits at the Rand Show 2025

    From 17 to 21 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, visitors will be treated to an engaging space filled with activities, performances, and hands-on attractions designed to create unforgettable moments.

    A dynamic lineup of engaging experiences awaits, catering to children, parents, and families looking for the perfect blend of fun and discovery.

    • Kiddies stage spectacular: The stage will come alive with a fantastic lineup of performances featuring Magic Man of Atlanta, MamaMagic, BeeBee the Bee, Dienkie en Doedels, and many more. Families can enjoy dazzling magic shows, lively performances, and interactive entertainment throughout the day.

    • Nursery and play zones: A specially curated space will allow little ones to immerse themselves in creativity, with designated play areas designed for exploration, social interaction, and skill-building activities.

    • Interactive learning areas: Families can engage in hands-on learning activities that encourage curiosity and discovery, making for a truly immersive experience.

    • Parent-friendly lounges: A comfortable retreat for parents looking to relax while keeping an eye on their little adventurers.

    Whether you're looking for exciting stage performances, interactive play zones, or a welcoming space to spend time with your loved ones, the show offers something for everyone.

    Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketpro.

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
