Early bird tickets go on sale for The Rand Show 2025

This limited-time offer is available from now until January 31, 2025, making it the perfect Christmas stocking stuffer or New Year’s surprise. Secure your spot at next year’s unmissable event at discounted prices, and get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with fun, entertainment, and family bonding.

Early bird ticket prices:

Adults: R110



R110 Children (3 to 12 years): R80



R80 Pensioners: R80



R80 Family package (2 adults & 2 children aged 3-12): R340



R340 (Family packages are available online only.)

Tickets grant access on any one day and are valid for a single entry only.

“The festive season is all about making memories with loved ones,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Johannesburg Expo Centre and the Rand Show. “We wanted to give families a chance to plan ahead and enjoy next year’s Rand Show at a fantastic rate. Whether it’s a Christmas gift or a New Year’s treat, these early bird tickets are the perfect way to share the excitement of The Rand Show 2025.”

Why buy early bird tickets?

The Rand Show is South Africa’s premier family-friendly event, renowned for its world-class entertainment, diverse attractions, and inclusive atmosphere.

The 2024 Rand Show attracted over 80,000 attendees, who were treated to unforgettable experiences like meeting the Powerpuff Girls and Tom and Jerry. With even more activations planned for 2025, the show promises to deliver magic, wonder, and joy to every visitor. Some of the highlights for next year’s experience will include:

Discover the ultimate parenting experience at the MamaMagic Baby Expo®! From expert advice and parenting workshops to the latest baby products and fun activities for the little ones, this is your one-stop shop for all things baby and beyond. Don’t miss out on exclusive deals, giveaways, and a magical day for the whole family!



Bounce your way through the world’s largest bounce house—a massive inflatable wonderland the size of a soccer field!



Shopping hall: Buy local and international products at show special prices.



Adrenaline zone: Thrilling rides, drifting, spinning, and even helicopter flips!



Music and entertainment: Top local DJs and artists to keep the vibe alive all weekend.



SANDF display: A showcase of skill, equipment, and action from the South African National Defence Force.

Plan your visit:

Dates: April 17 – 21, 2025



Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec



Times: 09:00 – 19:00 Daily



Address: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

Accessibility:

Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms throughout the venue



Baby changing stations available in dedicated areas

Don’t miss the chance to make memories that last a lifetime. Treat your loved ones this festive season with Early Bird tickets to The Rand Show 2025 – a gift that guarantees smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Tickets are now available for purchase at Ticketpro.

For more information on upcoming events and activities planned for The Rand Show in 2025, visit The Rand Show website or follow us on social media.

Stay connected: