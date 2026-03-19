David Beckham and Coty release 20th anniversary edition of Instinct

In 2005, Instinct marked David Beckham’s entry into the realm of fine fragrances, personal scent, and men’s lifestyle. Two decades later, the Fougère Citrus scent remains an enduring symbol of sophistication, masculinity, and charisma.

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Instinct is reportedly one of the best-selling celebrity fragrances of all time, and over the past two decades, flankers including True Instinct and Bold Instinct have captivated millions of fans around the world.

In celebration of this two-decade milestone, Beckham has unveiled a reinterpretation of the fragrance, reformulated into a modern take on Fougère (the number one olfactive family for male fragrances across the globe) in a new eau de parfum.

Crafted by master perfumer Dominique Ropion, the 20th Anniversary Edition of Instinct is a blend of timeless style and modern freshness, paying homage to the evolution to Beckham’s career, life, and personal style since 2005.

Building upon the original’s foundation of aromatic spices and vibrant citruses, Ropion infuses the fragrance with a powerful contemporary update, capturing the essence of his enduring appeal.

Similar to Instinct, the 20th Anniversary Edition is centered around the green, masculine botanical notes of Bergamot and Patchouli oil. These scents are contrasted with Cashmeran Accord, to create a fragrance with depth, while clean Aldehydes have been added to the top notes for a modern metallic twist.

Speaking to the formula, Ropion says, “For me, Instinct represents the quintessence of David Beckham, with its Fougère structure that is both virile and full of sensitivity. This reinterpretation adds a fruity twist and clean Aldehydes on top for a modern touch, and Cashmeran in the background for a powerful and unforgettable trail, embodying the 2025 David Beckham.”

To visually embrace Beckham’s evolution, the package and bottle design tell their own version of his story; the aquatic freshness of Fougère fragrance is visually delivered in striking, sophisticated teal lacquered glass flacons.

The design on the side of the pack and top flap channels the deep teal colours from the bottle. This links the folding carton to the bottle not only by label but by across the entire outer pack.

The 20th Anniversary Edition shows how a timeless heritage fragrance can be embodied in a modern way while honouring the olfactory story from this two-decade journey.

As his first ever fragrance, Instinct has been an incredible part of Beckham’s growth and journey since 2005. It was the start to a passion for fragrance development, and gave way to a brand comprising over 35 scents in its 20 year repertoire.