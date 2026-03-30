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    The Rand Show wins PR Campaign of the Year

    The Rand Show, produced by Dogan Exhibitions and Events, has been named PR Campaign of the Year at the AAXO ROAR Awards, celebrating a campaign that delivered standout impact through strategic storytelling, strong media partnerships and measurable audience momentum.
    Issued by Rand Show
    30 Mar 2026
    30 Mar 2026
    The Rand Show wins PR Campaign of the Year

    In the same awards programme, The Rand Show (Dogan Exhibitions and Events) also received an Excellence in Marketing certificate as well as a Certificate of Recognition in Exhibition Promotion through Social Media, reinforcing the show’s continued strength in delivering high-performing, visitor-driven campaigns and a consistently compelling consumer proposition.

    “The Rand Show is a brand like no other - and this award is a powerful acknowledgement of the work that goes into keeping it fresh, relevant and exciting for the public year after year,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. “We’re proud of the campaign and grateful to our partners and the media who helped us amplify what makes the Rand Show such an iconic experience. The focus remains on delivering a show that feels bigger, better, and worth the visit - every single year.”

    The PR Campaign of the Year recognition highlights an approach that positioned PR where it delivers the most value: at the strategy table, tightly aligned with the show’s commercial objectives and marketing roadmap.

    “Our role was to work alongside Adele and The Rand Show team at leadership level - where PR belongs - with a clear, shared line of sight to the end goal,” says Sarah Martin, Agency Director at The Lime Envelope. “It was a true partnership: no egos, no noise - just a laser focus on outcomes, teamwork, and a client willing to be bold and decisive. That’s when PR becomes the growth lever it should be!”

    The Rand Show’s recognition at the AAXO ROAR Awards reinforces its position as one of South Africa’s most established and influential consumer events, and underscores Dogan Exhibitions and Events’ commitment to industry-leading standards in every aspect of an event from event execution through to marketing and communications.

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    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
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