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    The future of African healthcare unfolds at WHX 2026

    Johannesburg will host the World Health Expo (WHX) from 6–8 October 2026, bringing together healthcare leaders, investors and technology providers at the Gallagher Convention Centre.
    1 Apr 2026
    1 Apr 2026
    The future of African healthcare unfolds at WHX 2026

    South Africa remains one of Africa’s most developed healthcare markets, with spending at 8.8% of GDP and growing demand for medical technology and digital health solutions. The country continues to act as a regional hub for healthcare investment and innovation.

    Johannesburg as a regional gateway

    The return of WHX to Johannesburg reflects the city’s role as a commercial and healthcare gateway into African markets.

    Healthcare spending per capita reached $579.53 in 2025, while the country’s medical devices market is valued at $1.12bn and projected to grow further over the next decade. The broader healthcare services market has also shown steady growth, alongside rising investment in connected healthcare platforms.

    Event scale and international reach

    Organisers expect the event to attract over 10,000 professional visits, with more than 600 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

    The exhibition will include 13 country pavilions and span 11,500 square metres, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, policymakers and investors focused on healthcare delivery across Africa.

    Focus on diagnostics and laboratory medicine

    A dedicated Laboratory Zone will showcase diagnostic technologies, equipment and consumables, with an emphasis on improving access to faster and more accurate testing.

    The feature will connect laboratory professionals, procurement specialists and technology providers, reflecting growing demand for diagnostic capacity across the continent.

    Industry forums and leadership discussions

    The event will host three main leadership forums:

    • Healthcare excellence Indaba (hospital infrastructure and system leadership)
    • Quality and patient safety Indaba (standards, compliance and care outcomes)
    • Labs Indaba (diagnostics, automation and lab networks)

    These sessions will focus on practical challenges facing healthcare systems and explore emerging trends shaping the sector.

    Part of a global network

    WHX Johannesburg forms part of the wider World Health Expo portfolio, a global series of healthcare events. The event is supported by organisations including the African Society for Laboratory Medicine and the Southern African Laboratory Diagnostics Association.

    Registration is open for healthcare professionals, suppliers and investors interested in attending or exhibiting at the October event.

    To register, click here.

    Read more: medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare innovation, South Africa healthcare, World Health Expo
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