Songwriting programme, SongHubs comes to South Africa

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) and the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso) have joined forces with global Collecting Management Organisations (CMOs) Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) and; African Music Academy (AMA) to bring the internationally acclaimed SongHubs programmeme to Africa for the first time.

The African SongHubs collaborative songwriting programme will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa from 20–23 October 2025, bringing together 13 leading songwriters and producers from across Africa, Australia, and Aotearoa New Zealand for a three-day collaborative songwriting programme designed to foster cultural exchange, collaboration, and career-shaping opportunities.

The collaboration between Capasso and Samro will see both CMOs include three composers picked from their respective organisations to form part of the programme to make up six of the 13 participants.

South African lineup includes producer duo Drumetic Boyz, soulful singer and songwriter Moneoa Moshesh, and vocal powerhouse Liyema Pantsi who will represent Samro.

While Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brenden Praise, the multitalented Mnqobi Yazo and female vocalist sensation Raspy will represent Capasso.

They will be joined by other African talents, including the multi award-winning sensation Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), and the magnificent songwriter Lulu (Malawi) from AMA.

For APRA AMCOS, participants include Australian/Spanish jazz maestro David Rodriguez, Papua New Guinea-born Australian-raised singer-songwriter Ngaiire, and Māori artist TAWAZ.

The key objectives of the initiative are aimed at the following: (i) the promotion of songwriting (ii) skills development, (iii) industry knowledge, (iv) collaboration, networking, (v) personal growth and confidence and (vi) career advancement.

The purpose of the practicum is to aid participating upcoming creatives and artists rapidly improving their skills and knowledge of songwriting and cultural exchange between songwriters from Australia and the rest of Africa in the various areas of music.

The collaborative songwriting programme is highly structured with the goal to maximise learning in a limited time.

Since its inception in 2013, SongHubs has connected more than 2,000 songwriters across 30 international locations, generating over 6,000 songs, including releases for global superstars such as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Zayn Malik, and Killer Mike.

For South Africa, hosting the programme is both a cultural milestone and an economic opportunity, aligning with broader efforts to elevate the creative industries and boost their contribution to the country’s GDP.

“Cultural exchange is at the heart of creativity. African SongHubs embodies what Samro stands for, which is empowering our members with opportunities to learn, collaborate, and innovate across borders. By participating in global conversations and sharing our uniquely African stories through music, our creators are enriched both artistically and professionally, which in turn strengthens the cultural and economic fabric of the South African music industry,” says Samro General Manager: Marketing & Communications, Kgomotso Mosenogi.

“The African SongHubs Songwriting Camp is a first of its kind and is a testament that we are indeed part of the global music business where songwriters are put first. Capasso is thrilled and excited for what is to come through the monumental programme that all parties have put their hearts into as its success has become the epitome of what can happen when talented creatives from all over the world are given the space to create. This one is for the books!” says Capasso's general manager of operations, Lerato Matsoso.

“For the African Music Academy, co-organising the inaugural edition of SongHub on the African continent — bringing together exceptional creators from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, as well as our distinguished AMA Awards laureates from Zambia and the Republic of Congo - represents a profound source of inspiration and a catalyst for fostering African creativity. This remarkable partnership with APRA-AMCOS, Samro, and Capasso is set to cultivate unique artistic and musical fusions, positioning this special edition of SongHub as a significant milestone in the celebration and global promotion of African music,” says AMA president, Wally Badarou.

Find out more about SongHubs.