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    Entries open for 2026 Diners Club wine awards

    Entries have opened for the 2026 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year and Young Winemaker of the Year awards, with this year's competition focusing on white blends for the Winemaker of the Year award and red wine for the Young Winemaker of the Year award.
    26 Jun 2026
    26 Jun 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The annual awards recognise the winemakers behind the country's top wines, rather than the wines themselves, celebrating excellence in South African winemaking.

    Award categories

    This year's 46th Winemaker of the Year competition will be judged on white blends, while red wine is the category for the 26th Young Winemaker of the Year award.

    As in previous years, winemakers may be shortlisted for more than one submission. Entry is free and open to all South African winemakers.

    Recognising winemaking talent

    The Diners Club Winemaker of the Year award was introduced to encourage local winemakers to raise the standard of South African wines, while the Young Winemaker of the Year award recognises winemakers under the age of 30 who are shaping the future of the industry.

    Finalists for both awards will be announced ahead of a black-tie gala dinner on 21 November 2026, where the winners will receive their trophies.

    The Winemaker of the Year winner will receive R75,000, while the Young Winemaker of the Year winner will receive R45,000. Both winners will also receive a return air ticket to visit a wine-producing region anywhere in the world, subject to the presenting sponsor's terms and conditions.

    Further information and entry details are available on the Diners Club website.

    Read more: Diners Club Winemaker of the Year, white wine, wine awards, wine competition, wine industry, red wine, Diners Club, Young Winemaker of the Year, South Africa wine
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