Entries open for 20th Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition

Entries have opened for the 20th edition of the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10, marking two decades of recognising South Africa's leading Sauvignon Blanc wines.

Source: Thomas Martinsen via Unsplash

Presented by Sauvignon Blanc South Africa in partnership with FNB and Ever Solutions, the competition remains the country's only wine competition dedicated exclusively to Sauvignon Blanc.

Celebrating two decades

The 2026 competition marks a milestone for Sauvignon Blanc South Africa, which says the awards have played a role in showcasing the quality, diversity and regional expression of the cultivar over the past 20 years.

Sauvignon Blanc South Africa chairperson and Steenberg Vineyards cellarmaster Elunda Basson said the anniversary reflects the evolution of South African Sauvignon Blanc.

"For two decades, the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 has recognised outstanding wines and encouraged producers to keep raising the bar. Looking back, it is remarkable to see how South African Sauvignon Blanc has evolved in quality, style and regional expression. The competition, together with projects such as our book and aroma wheel, continues to tell that story."

The milestone follows the association's launch of The Story of South African Sauvignon Blanc coffee table book and South Africa's first Sauvignon Blanc Aroma Wheel in 2025.

Judging panel announced

Entries will be assessed from 25 to 27 August at Bontevlei in Stellenbosch by a panel of winemakers and Sauvignon Blanc specialists under the convenorship of Dr Carien Coetzee.

The judging panel includes Dr Winifred Bowman CWM, Morgan Steyn of De Grendel Wines, RJ Botha of Kleine Zalze Wines and Johann Fourie of Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate, as well as two protégé judges.

The 20 finalists will be announced in September, with the Top 10 winners set to be revealed on 14 October at the annual awards event.

Entry details

Entries can be submitted online through the Sauvignon Blanc South Africa website.

Entry fees are R1,800 per wine for members and R2,300 per wine for non-members.

Entries close on 11 August 2026, while late entries, at an additional cost, will be accepted until 18 August 2026.