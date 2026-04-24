SA Sauvignon Blanc wins big at global competition

South Africa’s Sauvignon Blanc producers have increased both participation and medal wins at the Sauvignon Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2026, reinforcing the country’s growing presence in the global wine market.

Source: Matthieu Joannon via Pexels

The competition, held from 7 to 9 April in Varaždin, Croatia, featured nearly 1,000 wines from 25 countries, judged by more than 50 international experts through blind tastings.

South Africa recorded a 12.5% increase in entries this year and secured a total of 30 medals, including one Grand Gold and 13 Gold medals.

The results highlight both rising producer participation and consistent quality across the category.

The Vinolok Trophy South Africa Revelation Award for the top local Sauvignon Blanc was awarded to Alvi’s Drift Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2024, which also received a Grand Gold medal. Only 18 wines achieved Grand Gold status in this year’s competition.

Gold medal winners

• Sweef Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Convergence Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Diemersdal The Journal Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Diemersdal Wild Horseshoe Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Alvi’s Drift 221 Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Alvi’s Drift Signature Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Ghost Corner Wild Ferment 2024

• Cederberg Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Escapades Sauvignon Blanc 2023

• Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Boschendal Appellation Series Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Zorgvliet Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2025

A further 16 South African wines received silver medals.

A new CMB Merit label was introduced this year for wines scoring 86 points or more but not receiving a medal. South Africa recorded 31 wines in this category.

According to competition organisers, South Africa’s performance reflects an industry growing in both confidence and consistency on the global stage, alongside strong entries from countries including France, Austria, Italy and New Zealand.

Elunda Basson, chairperson of Sauvignon Blanc South Africa and cellar master at Steenberg Vineyards, says international recognition remains key for the category.

“Local recognition is important to us, but it is on the international stage that the true quality of South African Sauvignon Blanc is tested,” she says. “When our wines are assessed by judges who understand the global profile of Sauvignon Blanc and still win top honours, it confirms that we belong among the world’s best.”