Absa and NID Training empower youth with disabilities through entrepreneurship programme

Absa, in partnership with the National Institute for Development and Training NPC (NID Training NPC), celebrated the graduation of young people with disabilities from the NID EmpowerAbility Programme, an initiative designed to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills, digital capabilities and pathways to economic inclusion.

The graduation, held at Johannesburg Stadium, forms part of a national rollout recognising 50 graduates across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the Western Cape. The programme is aligned to Absa’s Corporate Citizenship strategy, which focuses on financial inclusion through entrepreneurship and skills development.

South Africa continues to face significant challenges in ensuring equitable access to education and employment for persons with disabilities. Many remain excluded from formal schooling and skills development opportunities, limiting their participation in the economy. The EmpowerAbility Programme seeks to address this gap by providing inclusive, demand-led training, mentorship and post-programme support.

Participants completed an intensive 84-day programme covering business planning, budgeting, customer service and digital tools, culminating in entrepreneurial pitches and showcases. Each graduate will receive seed funding to support the launch of their own micro-enterprise.

Madoda Hlongwane, Absa’s applied measurements reporting and advocacy lead, emphasised the importance of moving beyond access to meaningful participation: “For us at Absa, empowerment is not about ticking boxes, it is about creating real, measurable pathways into the economy. Programmes like EmpowerAbility are designed to ensure that young people with disabilities are not just included, but are equipped to compete, contribute and build sustainable livelihoods.”

The programme also focuses on building confidence, resilience and an entrepreneurial mindset, recognising that inclusion requires both technical skills and holistic development.

Through partnerships with organisations such as NID Training NPC, Absa continues to support initiatives that respond to market needs while addressing systemic barriers faced by underserved communities. The ICT and entrepreneurship focus of the programme aligns with growing sectors of the economy, creating relevant opportunities for young people entering the workforce or starting their own ventures.

Hlongwane added that, “We cannot solve unemployment and exclusion in isolation. It takes intentional partnerships to build ecosystems that support skills development, enterprise creation and access to opportunity. What we are seeing here today is what becomes possible when we work together to unlock potential.”

The EmpowerAbility Programme not only contributes to reducing youth unemployment but also promotes inclusive economic growth by enabling participants to become active contributors to their communities and the broader economy.

As graduates step into the next phase of their journeys, the programme reinforces Absa’s commitment to being #HereForTheReady supporting young people with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to shape their futures.



