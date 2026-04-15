Polokwane to host Art of Execution Masterclass to scale your business

Like a duck gliding smoothly across the water while furiously paddling underneath, many businesses may appear to be thriving, with revenue growing and teams expanding, but behind the scenes, things can often feel far more chaotic than they seem.

“As complexity increases, so does chaos, and execution deteriorates further,” says Jason Goldberg, co-founder of Art of Scale and Edge Growth and author of The Art of Scale, a practical guide for founders on how to build scalable businesses.

Jason Goldberg, co-founder of Art of Scale and Edge Growth

For entrepreneurs and business owners, days are often consumed by meetings, urgent issues dominate attention, and the priorities that truly drive growth within a business are pushed aside. Despite working harder than ever, progress begins to stall. This common cycle can be both disheartening and deeply frustrating for entrepreneurs and business owners.

A new business masterclass being held in Polokwane next week is here to help founders break free from chaos and scale with clarity in the age of AI.

Designed for founders and senior decision-makers in established or scaling businesses employing between 10 and 200 people, with annual turnover ranging from R8m to R150m, this practical session will help founders overcome execution challenges by building scalable systems, strengthening leadership and leveraging AI to drive more focused, effective business growth.

This workshop forms part of the national Founders at Work (FAW) masterclass series, launched in October last year in terms of a partnership between FNB and Art of Scale. The initiative aligns Edge Growth’s mission as a small business development specialist, showing that real transformation can only happen when founders are equipped not only with funding, but with the tools, systems, and leadership capability to execute effectively.

After nearly two decades supporting businesses to scale, one insight stands out for Goldberg, who also facilitates these masterclasses around the country.

“Most companies do not fail because of poor strategy, but because they fail to execute effectively. Research shows that up to 70% of strategic failures are caused by breakdowns in execution,” he says.

As businesses grow, the business model fundamentally changes. When businesses exceed 20 employees, for example, the 'founder-as-the-system' model begins to break down. Speed, instinct, and direct control by the business founder which once worked, now becomes a bottleneck.

“Decision-making slows, alignment weakens and the founder becomes the constraint. At this stage, the business needs more than effort. It requires a scalable operating system, distributed leadership, and a stronger economic model. This is where many businesses stall,” Goldberg says.

The rise of AI further amplifies both the risks and opportunities facing businesses today.

“Over the next year or two, businesses that harness AI to scale effectively will surge ahead, while others will fall behind,” Goldberg says.

AI is rapidly becoming the most powerful lever available to scaling founders. Those who learn how to use it strategically, not just as a productivity tool, but to build smarter systems, sharper leadership, and more focused execution, will find themselves in a fundamentally different competitive position within months, not years.

This masterclass, which is being held at the Meropa Hotel at 59 Prov Roodepoort Street in Polokwane for in-person participation along with being streamed online for anyone in South Africa to access, is at no cost to delegates (with qualifying criteria), given the sponsorship by FNB.

It is being held on 21 April 2026 between 9am and 12pm.

Business founders are invited to join this practical, hands-on session designed to improve execution immediately by identifying bottlenecks, building the disciplines needed for consistent delivery, and exploring how AI can enhance team capacity and focus. Participants will leave with greater clarity and a clear, actionable plan. Please register here if you are interested. Note that numbers are limited.



