Art of Team masterclass in Durban on 24 March

A workshop with fellow scale-up founders, led by best-selling author Jason Goldberg to get the skills and knowledge needed to scale your business.

Are you a business founder wanting to unlock the secrets to building a high-performing team in the AI Era? Then this Art of Team masterclass being held in Durban on 24 March could be for you.

Designed for founders and senior decision-makers at established or scaling businesses with between 10 and 200 employees and with an annual turnover of between R8m and R150m, this hands-on session is the ideal opportunity to learn alongside fellow entrepreneurs to supercharge your team for growth. This workshop forms part of a national masterclass series entitled Founders at Work (FAW) - a national masterclass series launched in October last year in partnership with FNB and Art of Scale.

Led by best-selling author Jason Goldberg (co-founder of Edge Growth), this masterclass equips founders with the tools, skills and knowledge to attract, select and develop AI-augmented A-players who will drive their vision within the business.

Goldberg’s relentless pursuit of scalable solutions to combat poverty led him to co-found Edge Growth in 2007, a business development specialist dedicated to creating quality livelihoods and fostering impactful growth in Africa by scaling small businesses. Edge Growth believes that transformation occurs when founders are equipped not only with funding but also with the frameworks, tools and peer networks needed to lead confidently through scale.

As such, FAW is designed to support ambitious founders and CEOs in navigating the scale-up journey in the AI era, aligning directly with Edge Growth’s mission to unlock SME growth and create quality livelihoods across Africa.

Aligning with comprehensive years of research, and as outlined in Goldberg’s book of the same name, The Art of Scale helps founders grow their business through six key areas: understanding how and when to scale (Science of Scaling), setting a strong strategy (Art of Strategy), building and developing a great team (Art of People), turning plans into results (Art of Execution), managing money for sustainable growth (Art of Money), and developing the leadership skills to guide a fast-growing company (Scale-Up Leadership).

This upcoming workshop, being held at FNB Acacia House, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban and also available to attend online, specifically focuses on The Art of Team: How to attract, select and develop A-players who drive the company’s vision; how to better build an aligned leadership culture and scale teams seamlessly through transition and how to better utilise AI tools to amplify the team’s capabilities and productivity.

In today’s fast-changing business world, AI is changing how teams work, making tasks faster, easier and more efficient. At the Art of Team workshop, founders will learn how to use AI to boost their team’s productivity, help staff perform at a higher level, thereby enabling leaders to focus on strategy. The session will cover how AI can improve systems, speed up execution, and extend leadership impact, giving attendees practical tools to build stronger, high-performing teams in the AI era.

Attendance is free for qualifying founders and space is limited. To reserve your place, please go to https://foundersatwork.co.za/durban-art-of-team/

For more information, go to www.foundersatwork.co.za, artofscale.io and www.edgegrowth.com.



