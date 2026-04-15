How 5 key areas are driving success for top SA family businesses

While South African family businesses are still working on sharing their purpose externally, they have clearly proven their agility in the face of tough economic conditions, political uncertainty, and Covid-19 disruptions.

Nearly half (46%) describe themselves as agile or very agile, matching the global average of 45%.

“What sets agile South African family businesses apart is their ability to innovate products and services, embrace new technologies, enter new markets, and secure strategic partnerships, areas where they consistently outperform global peers.

"These strengths are at the heart of what makes them truly agile and ready to seize new opportunities," says Herman Eksteen, Southern Africa family business leader, PwC South Africa.

Agility starts with strong governance. Great boards help family businesses make faster, smarter decisions that align with their future goals.

"To get there, businesses should clarify decision roles, delegate authority, and spend 30–40% of board time on forward-looking strategy. Running quick 90-day sprints and bringing in outside experts keeps things fresh and ready for whatever comes next," he adds.