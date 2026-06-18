YouthMonth: South Africa cannot prepare young people for an economy that no longer exists

South Africa is home to one of the youngest populations in the world, yet millions of young people are entering adulthood without access to work, opportunity, or meaningful economic inclusion. That contradiction should concern all of us.

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In May, the latest labour-force data once again highlighted the scale of the crisis facing the country. South Africa’s official unemployment rate increased to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, while youth unemployment rose to 45.8%. Nearly half of young South Africans actively looking for work remain unemployed.

Behind these numbers are real lives and real frustrations. Graduates unable to secure their first opportunity. School leavers navigating an economy with shrinking entry points. Emerging entrepreneurs with ideas and ambition, but limited access to funding, mentorship, and networks. Across communities, there is a growing sense of uncertainty about what the future of work will look like and whether this generation will be equipped to participate in it.

What makes the situation even more alarming is the number of young South Africans who are currently classified as NEET, not in employment, education, or training. For many, the challenge is no longer just about finding a job. It is about remaining connected to opportunity altogether.

At JA South Africa, we work closely with youth across the country and one thing is consistently clear: the issue is not a lack of talent or potential. It is a lack of access, exposure, and pathways into economic participation.

For more than a decade, JA South Africa has worked to bridge the gap between classroom education and the realities of the modern economy, helping young South Africans build entrepreneurial, financial, and work-readiness skills that prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

At the same time, the global economy is changing rapidly.

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping the labour market worldwide. Entry-level administrative, support, and repetitive tasks, traditionally the gateway into employment for many young people, are increasingly being automated. Future employability will depend less on routine knowledge and more on creativity, adaptability, digital capability, collaboration, and entrepreneurial thinking.

This is where South Africa faces a critical challenge.

Many of our education-to-employment systems were designed for a very different economy, one where stable career paths were more predictable and where traditional qualifications alone often guaranteed access to work. Today, that reality no longer exists.

Young South Africans are entering a world shaped by AI, automation, digital transformation, and rapidly evolving industries, yet many still lack access to practical work readiness training, financial literacy, entrepreneurial education, and digital skills development.

Around the world, countries are moving aggressively to prepare their next workforce for the future economy. Rwanda has invested heavily in digital skills development and innovation hubs. Countries like Singapore and India continue to strengthen entrepreneurship and technology-focused education models to improve competitiveness and future employability.

Increasingly, governments and industries understand that economic resilience will depend on how effectively they prepare youth to adapt to change, participate in innovation, and contribute to future industries.

South Africa cannot afford to prepare youth for an economy that no longer exists.

Solving unemployment will require far more than job creation alone. It will require a broader rethink of how we equip this generation to participate meaningfully in the economy, whether as employees, entrepreneurs, innovators, or future business leaders.

Entrepreneurship education is a critical part of that shift. Not because every young person will start a business, but because entrepreneurial thinking develops resilience, problem-solving, creativity, communication, and adaptability, the very capabilities that modern workplaces increasingly demand.

Financial literacy matters just as much. In a country where many households face ongoing economic pressure, understanding how to manage money, build savings, and avoid harmful debt, and make informed financial decisions is not simply a personal skill. It is part of building long-term economic resilience.

The same applies to digital capability. A young person without digital skills today faces the same risk as someone without literacy skills a generation ago. As technology continues reshaping industries, access to digital and AI-related skills will increasingly determine who participates in the future economy and who gets left behind.

None of this can happen in isolation.

The scale of South Africa’s unemployment challenge requires stronger collaboration between schools, government, the private sector, civil society, and youth-development organisations. It requires long-term investment in workforce transformation, innovation ecosystems, and practical learning opportunities that prepare this generation not only to survive economic change, but to lead through it.

At JA South Africa, we have seen firsthand what happens when young people are given access to opportunity, mentorship, entrepreneurial learning, and real-world experience. Confidence grows. Ideas become viable solutions. Learners begin to see themselves not only as job seekers, but as future contributors to the economy.

This is not simply a social-development issue. It is an economic one.

Countries that invest meaningfully in youth development position themselves for stronger productivity, greater innovation, increased competitiveness, and long-term economic resilience. Those that fail to do so risk deepening inequality, slowing growth, and losing an entire generation of potential innovators, workers, and entrepreneurs.

Investment in youth is not charity. It is an economic strategy.

Africa’s greatest resource is not buried beneath the ground. It is sitting in classrooms, communities, and households across the continent, waiting for opportunity.

The real question is whether we will invest early and boldly enough to unlock it. Because in a rapidly changing global economy, countries that fail to prepare their young people for the future of work will not simply face higher unemployment. They will fall behind economically, socially, and competitively.

South Africa cannot afford that future.