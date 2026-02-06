Beyond tech: 4 essential skills driving future career success

In an economy driven by AI and data, being 'future-ready' means more than just technical mastery. Business leaders are now prioritising talent that combines tech-savviness with the agility and judgment needed to navigate a changing world.

Lebo Masola-Mnjama, talent manager, Dariel Software

Consequently, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Future of Job Report 2025 stated that the major drivers expected to shape and transform the global labour market by 2030 includes technological change, geoeconomic fragmentation, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts and the green transition.

According to Lebo Masola-Mnjama, talent manager, Dariel Software, the skills gap facing South African businesses is no longer just about finding developers, data scientists, or cybersecurity specialists. It is about building teams that can think critically, work across disciplines, and apply technology responsibly in complex, real-world environments.

“AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics are accelerating at an extraordinary pace,” says Masola-Mnjama. “But tools alone don’t create value. The differentiator will be people who can understand context, weigh risk, and translate technology into outcomes that matter to the business.”

The WEF’s report concurred and said that machine learning specialists and robotics engineer jobs are on the rise, and that companies were planning to upskill employees and hire talent with new skills to meet evolving business needs.

Masola-Mnjama says that technical skills remain foundational and that demand for software engineers, AI and machine learning specialists, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals is expected to remain strong well into the next decade: “As organisations generate and rely on ever-increasing volumes of data, skills such as data engineering, analytics, cloud security, and ethical hacking will be critical to maintaining resilience and trust.”

However, Masola-Mnjama cautions against an overly narrow view of technical specialisation. “The engineers who thrive will be those who understand more than just their immediate discipline. Depth matters, but so does breadth.”

Human-centric capabilities

She says that the rise of human-centric capabilities is key. Alongside technical skills, a set of human capabilities is emerging as equally vital:

Critical thinking – the ability to analyse information, challenge assumptions, and make sound decisions in uncertain environments

– the ability to analyse information, challenge assumptions, and make sound decisions in uncertain environments Problem-solving – moving beyond identifying issues to designing practical, sustainable solutions

– moving beyond identifying issues to designing practical, sustainable solutions Adaptability – the capacity to learn continuously and pivot as technologies, regulations, and markets evolve

– the capacity to learn continuously and pivot as technologies, regulations, and markets evolve Curiosity – an openness to experimentation and learning that keeps individuals and businesses relevant

“These are not ‘soft skills’,” Masola-Mnjama notes. “They are core business capabilities. In a world of rapid change, the ability to think clearly and adapt quickly is as valuable as any technical certification.”

Preparing for the future of work is necessary. For business, the implication is clear: investing in talent development must go beyond tools and training courses. It requires deliberate mentorship, exposure to real-world problem solving, and environments that encourage learning and accountability.

For professionals, the message is equally direct. “The safest career strategy over the next decade is not to compete with technology, but to learn how to work alongside it,” says Masola-Mnjama. “Those who combine technical competence with judgement, curiosity, and adaptability will remain in demand, regardless of how the tools change.”

As South Africa navigates a digital future shaped by global competition and local constraints, the organisations that succeed will be those that build not just smarter systems, but smarter, more resilient people.