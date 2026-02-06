Pnet 2026 Salary Guide: Insights for job roles across 11 sectors

Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet

Based on actual salary offerings from thousands of vacancies posted across the company’s online recruitment platforms, the data represents national averages for each job role. The analysis provides a legitimate salary guideline for recruiters and employers and gives professionals insights into fair, market-related salaries for their roles.

Remuneration may vary by region, level of experience and specific skill sets, but the insights offer an indicator of market-related salary expectations in 2026. The data shows that executive managers and directors have the highest earning power, with cost-to-company salaries ranging from R83,000 to R125,000 per month. Finance, engineering and technology roles are also well compensated.

Here is a selection of per-month, cost-to-company salary ranges for common job roles:

Note: A full list is available in the report here.

Conclusion

“The 2026 Pnet Salary Guide provides employers and professionals with a data-backed view of what market-related salaries look like across a range of roles and sectors,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Drawn from thousands of vacancies across our platforms, these insights provide employers with a clear understanding of market-aligned salaries, supporting more competitive hiring and retention of high-quality candidates with rare skills.

“For jobseekers and professionals, this data can help them ensure that they are receiving market-related offers for their qualifications and experience. To fully benefit from these insights, professionals are encouraged to ensure their online profiles are accurate, complete and up to date. In a competitive labour market, a well-maintained profile is a critical tool for staying visible and getting hired.”