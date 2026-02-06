South Africa
HR Trends
    Pnet 2026 Salary Guide: Insights for job roles across 11 sectors

    Issued by Pnet
    6 Feb 2026
    Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, has released its Pnet Job Market Trends Report, including the 2026 Salary Guide. This essential analysis offers salary ranges for more than 100 roles across 11 different job sectors, helping employers and professionals make informed decisions in a fast-changing labour market.
    Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet
    Based on actual salary offerings from thousands of vacancies posted across the company’s online recruitment platforms, the data represents national averages for each job role. The analysis provides a legitimate salary guideline for recruiters and employers and gives professionals insights into fair, market-related salaries for their roles.

    Remuneration may vary by region, level of experience and specific skill sets, but the insights offer an indicator of market-related salary expectations in 2026. The data shows that executive managers and directors have the highest earning power, with cost-to-company salaries ranging from R83,000 to R125,000 per month. Finance, engineering and technology roles are also well compensated.

    Here is a selection of per-month, cost-to-company salary ranges for common job roles:

    Note: A full list is available in the report here.

    Pnet 2026 Salary Guide: Insights for job roles across 11 sectors

    Conclusion

    “The 2026 Pnet Salary Guide provides employers and professionals with a data-backed view of what market-related salaries look like across a range of roles and sectors,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Drawn from thousands of vacancies across our platforms, these insights provide employers with a clear understanding of market-aligned salaries, supporting more competitive hiring and retention of high-quality candidates with rare skills.

    “For jobseekers and professionals, this data can help them ensure that they are receiving market-related offers for their qualifications and experience. To fully benefit from these insights, professionals are encouraged to ensure their online profiles are accurate, complete and up to date. In a competitive labour market, a well-maintained profile is a critical tool for staying visible and getting hired.”

    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
