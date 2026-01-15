South Africa
HR Career Advice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Pnet Job Guide: South Africa’s most in-demand jobs for 2026

    Issued by Pnet
    15 Jan 2026
    15 Jan 2026
    Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, has released its Job Market Trends Report for December 2025, including the Pnet Job Guide for the year ahead. The analysis highlights fierce competition for jobs with low barriers to entry in terms of experience and qualifications as well as healthy demand for skills in sectors such as Healthcare, Finance and Information Technology.
    Pnet Job Guide: South Africa&#x2019;s most in-demand jobs for 2026

    Pnet analysed thousands of job listings across the South African recruitment market over the past year. The focus was on identifying consistent, sustainable demand across roles that offer lasting employment opportunities within the local job market rather than considering short-term or speculative trends. The findings highlight strong and ongoing hiring activity across 12 key job sectors.

    The results show high levels of competition and low availability for jobs that require lower levels of experience and education, especially affecting certain roles in Administration, Manufacturing, Logistics, Sales and Finance. Conversely, demand for many specialist roles in Engineering, Finance and Information Technology appears set to continue outpacing availability of skills for the foreseeable future.

    “As we step into 2026, many South Africans are looking ahead with cautious optimism, hoping for better opportunities, more stability and roles that offer real growth and reliable income,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Our data highlights where the opportunities lie for graduates and first-time jobseekers beginning their careers as well as for more experienced professionals who may be considering a career shift or a new role.”

    The table below assesses some common job roles by the typical experience and educational level they require as well as the availability of jobs and the level of competition for each new role that opens. For a more comprehensive view, the Job Market Trends Report provides an extended list of job roles, which can be accessed here.

    Sector and job roleAvailabilityCompetitionExperience requiredEducational level
    Admin, office & support: Call centre operatorLowHighLowLow
    Admin, office & support: Human resourcesHighHighMediumHigh
    Architecture & engineering: Civil / Structural EngineeringHighLowMediumHigh
    Architecture & engineering: Electrical engineeringMediumLowMediumHigh
    Building & construction: Building project managementHighHighMediumHigh
    Building & construction: ElectricianMediumHighMediumMedium
    Business &HighHighMediumMedium
    management: Team leader & supervisor
    Business &HighHighMediumHigh
    management: Middle / department management
    Finance: Cost & management accountingHighMediumMediumHigh
    Finance: Payroll & wagesHighHighLowMedium
    Information technology:  Systems / network administrationHighHighLowMedium
    Information technology:  Software developmentHighLowMediumHigh
    Information technology:  Technical / business architectureMediumLowMediumHigh
    Manufacturing: ArtisanMediumHighLowHigh
    Manufacturing: Quality controlHighHighLowHigh
    Marketing: Brand managementLowHighMediumHigh
    Marketing: Product managementMediumMediumLowHigh
    Medical & health: Nursing / professional care givingHighLowLowHigh
    Medical & health: PharmacistHighLowLowHigh
    Maintenance & repair: Electrical & electronic equipment installation / repairMediumHighLowMedium
    Sales: Account managementHighHighLowMedium
    Sales: Representative / sales consultingHighHighLowLow
    Warehousing & logistics: Warehouse operationsHighHighLowMedium

    Says Bates: “The data highlights intense competition across many operational and white collar roles, creating pressure for candidates to differentiate themselves even in roles where educational and experience requirements are lower. In this crowded job market, recruiters are searching for candidates based on skills, experience, and profile completeness.

    “In 2026, success in the job market will depend not only on demand, but on how effectively candidates position themselves within it. A well-maintained job profile with up-to-date work history, clearly listed skills and visibility enabled for recruiters will significantly improve a jobseeker’s chances of being discovered for relevant roles and their ability to negotiate the best possible offers.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz