    #Budgetspeech2026: Pnet backs overhaul of Skills Development Levy and Setas

    By Paul Byrne, issued by Pnet
    26 Feb 2026
    Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, welcomes Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s commitment to reforming South Africa's national skills ecosystem in today’s Budget Speech. It was refreshing to hear his acknowledgement that the Skills Development Levy and Seta model could be improved.
    Pnet's Job Market Trends Report for December 2025 reveals fierce competition for entry-level roles in Administration, Logistics and Sales, alongside persistent, unmet demand for specialist skills in Engineering, IT and Finance. This suggests a deepening skills mismatch in STEM disciplines, where South Africa faces critical shortages that could undermine economic growth and competitiveness.

    The Minister’s proposed dual-training system signals a meaningful shift toward practical, work-integrated learning, which is a direction we at Pnet support. The reforms are a welcome first step. South Africa urgently needs a coherent, long-term national skills strategy explicitly aligned with the demands of the AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution economy.

    Reskilling and upskilling pipelines must be built with tomorrow's labour market in mind, not yesterdays. Government, industry and training institutions can work together to close the STEM gap, build digital capability and ensure that South Africa's workforce is genuinely ready for the economy ahead.

    About Paul Byrne

    Paul Byrne is head of data insights and customer success.
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
