77% surge in demand for AI skills in South Africa in just 12 months

Artificial intelligence (AI) skills are in high demand in the South African job market, with the demand in advertised roles requiring AI expertise increasing by 352% since 2019. That is one of the key insights to emerge from Pnet’s Job Market Trends Report for August 2025, which reveals that demand has grown 77% year-on-year, comparing the first 6 months of 2024 with the first six months of 2025.

Pnet, a leading South African online recruitment platform, draws from more than six years of employment insights to investigate which AI skills are in highest demand as well as the job opportunities that are emerging in the AI world. The report outlines that AI is reshaping the workplace, redefining job roles and creating demand for new digital skills.

The report shows that AI-related job growth is being driven by two categories: specialist roles, such as machine learning engineers, that design and build AI systems, and traditional roles, such as content creators, that now require proficiency with AI tools like ChatGPT.

AI-specific versus AI-skilled roles

Over the past six years, demand for AI-specific job roles has grown by 252%. Growth has continued in the last three years, though at a slower pace of 32%. The most in-demand roles include AI software developer, data scientist, data engineer and machine learning engineer.

By contrast, demand for AI-skilled roles has risen even more sharply, up 488% over six years and 151% in the last three years. The top AI skills employers are looking for include general know-how with

Anja Bates, head of Data at Pnet

AI tools, proficiency with Zapier, and proficiency with generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Says Anja Bates, head of Data at Pnet: “AI is no longer confined to specialist positions. From software developers and data scientists to marketers, financial clerks and content creators, the demand for AI expertise is reshaping career paths across various sectors. Employers and jobseekers who adapt quickly will be best positioned to benefit from the shift.

“It is encouraging to see that AI seems to be creating job opportunities in South Africa rather than displacing workers. However, young people entering the workforce for the first time and mid-career professionals alike can expect to see the new technology reshape work as dramatically as the web did 20 years ago.

“Certain junior and entry level roles across various industries, such as administrative assistants and legal assistants, are at risk from displacement by AI. But on the positive side, inexperienced workers could benefit from generative AI if it helps them learn faster. As AI adoption in the workplace broadens, junior workers may be able to be more productive and take on greater responsibilities.”

Gauteng leads demand

Gauteng leads the demand for AI professionals accounting for 58% of advertised roles, followed by the Western Cape with 24%. There is a small but notable share of opportunities beyond South Africa’s borders, with 3% of AI vacancies advertised for international roles and 2% listed as remote (work-from-home) positions.

“Forward-thinking employers and recruiters are building future-proof workforces and attracting top talent by focusing on AI skills when they hire,” says Bates. “Businesses that seek candidates with AI expertise and upskill existing employees are positioning themselves to unlock productivity, innovate faster, and stay ahead in a competitive market.”



