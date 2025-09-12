South Africa
    Talent exodus: Stagnant career growth is pushing high achievers to leave

    AI platform for HR and finance management, Workday, Inc. has released the next iteration of its Global Workforce Report, which reveals a talent crisis building inside organisations.
    12 Sep 2025
    Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer at Workday

    While employment statistics point to a cooling labour market, Workday data shows a different kind of pressure building inside companies: a continued exodus of top performers, stalled career mobility, and AI strategies that leave employees feeling disconnected.

    The report, The Hidden Talent Drain: Reinvesting in Employee Growth to Unlock Your AI Advantage, uncovers a critical disconnect. As leaders fixate on hiring challenges, they're missing the real threat: an internal drain of talent that is reshaping organisations from the inside out.

    It's a silent crisis, where unclear career paths and a lack of direction are driving away high performers eager to grow. The problem isn't opportunity—it's the failure to connect people to company strategy at the very moment AI is accelerating change and uncertainty.

    "AI may be rewriting the rules of work, but it cannot replace the value of engaged, motivated people," said Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer, Workday. "The companies that succeed will retain top talent, create meaningful growth opportunities, and have a clear strategy for human-AI partnership that drives results."

    Data from Workday Recruiting, HiredScore, Workday Peakon Employee Voice, and Workday People Analytics – aggregated from hundreds of millions of anonymised transactions and interactions across a range of companies and employees globally – identify three urgent challenges for organisations:

    The findings underscore that retention and career growth are no longer optional – they are mission-critical for companies seeking to protect performance, maintain engagement, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing workforce.

    Organisations that invest in clear career pathways, human-centered AI strategies, and transparent communication are best positioned to retain top talent and win in the AI era.

