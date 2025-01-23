PR struggles: The double-edged sword of social media and career mobility

The PR industry is at a turning point, with social media reshaping how information is shared but diluting communication expertise. Frequent job-hopping among younger professionals further disrupts continuity and weakens the talent pipeline.

Pictured: Tracy Jones (left) and Cherná Lutta (right).

The industry problem

The PR industry faces an acute shortage of experienced professionals who can adapt to rapid technological advancements while maintaining strategic oversight.

With younger professionals often seeking quick growth opportunities, agencies are grappling with high turnover rates.

This creates a fragmented workforce and exacerbates the challenge of sustaining institutional knowledge.

Additionally, there is a widening gap between academic preparation and the practical demands of the PR landscape, making it harder for new entrants to integrate seamlessly into agency roles.

Adressing these challenges

Under the leadership of founder and managing director Tracy Jones, Dialogue PR has taken a proactive stance in addressing these challenges.

Over the past 12 months, the agency has been actively advocating for sustainable talent development.

Here Jones’ role as chairperson of the PRCA Membership Board, alongside operations director, Cherná Lutta’s position as chair of PRCA NextGen Africa, underscores their commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation across the industry.

Both leaders also serve on the PRCA Executive Africa Committee, facilitating integrated networks across the continent.

PRCA Africa Internship Charter

Dialogue PR has implemented several initiatives aimed at attracting, nurturing, and retaining top talent. One of these is the PRCA Africa Internship Charter.

Jones spearheaded the development of this framework, which sets ethical and professional standards for PR internships.

The Charter emphasises fair compensation, structured mentorship and practical exposure, ensuring that interns gain meaningful experiences while contributing to the industry’s sustainability.

Research conducted as part of the Charter’s development highlighted key gaps, such as the need for improved onboarding processes, clearer learning objectives, and stronger alignment between academic and practical training.

The Charter’s implementation is reinforced by the PRCA Internship Pledge Badge, a symbol of dedication to fostering intern development and advancing industry standards.

The Charter provides a strategic framework for PR agencies and corporate teams to develop high-quality internship programmes.

Its key principles include:

Ethical standards and integrity: Agencies commit to fair and transparent selection processes, reasonable compensation and adherence to labour laws. Interns, in turn, are expected to uphold ethical conduct.

Professional development: Structured mentorship and access to industry resources are prioritised to ensure interns gain practical skills beyond daily tasks.

Inclusivity and diversity: Equal access to opportunities is emphasised, fostering a culture of equity and representation.

Industry awareness:Agencies are tasked with exposing interns to the broader PR landscape and encouraging active engagement with thought leaders and professional networks.

By aligning with these principles, agencies will not only enhance the intern experience but also contribute to a sustainable talent pipeline for the PR industry.

Looking ahead:

Jones and Lutta will continue to drive these conversations at the PRCA Global Conference in Cape Town next week from 29-30 January 2025.

Lutta will join a panel discussion on “Future-Proofing PR Talent Acquisition,” alongside Tamara Wolpert, general manager of VGP Recruitment, and moderated by Johna Burke, CEO of AMEC.

Jones will moderate the panel on “How to Attract, Nurture and Retain Young Talent,” sharing actionable insights from Dialogue’s initiatives.

Jones emphasises, "The PR industry cannot afford to lose sight of its most valuable asset - its people. Agencies and corporate teams must prioritise ethical talent development and long-term retention strategies. Investing in young professionals while maintaining high ethical and professional standards is not only possible but essential.’’