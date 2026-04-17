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    FNB launches digital enablement programme to fast-track SME digital transformation

    In an economy where customers expect faster service, real-time updates, and digital convenience, many South African SMEs are under pressure to keep pace. Manual processes, complex paperwork, and outdated systems often slow businesses down, not because of a lack of ambition or capability, but because the right digital tools and support are not always easy to access.
    Issued by Edge Growth
    17 Apr 2026
    17 Apr 2026
    FNB launches digital enablement programme to fast-track SME digital transformation

    When SMEs are able to adopt the right digital solutions, however, the impact can be transformative. Digital enablement allows businesses to work more efficiently, respond faster to customers, and make better, data-informed decisions. Recognising this opportunity, FNB, in partnership with Edge Growth, has launched the FNB Digital Enablement Programme (DEP), an 18-month, hands-on journey designed to help SMEs modernise their operations and compete with greater confidence and agility. Applications are open and close Sunday, 17 May 2026. Click here to apply: https://forms.office.com/r/1yhbAFXEGG

    A practical, guided digital transformation journey

    DEP moves beyond traditional training by offering real implementation support tailored to each SME’s industry and stage of growth. The programme focuses on three core areas:

      1. Process Optimisation

      Streamlining workflows and reducing manual bottlenecks.

      2. Digital Tool Adoption

      Selecting and integrating the right systems for finance, operations, sales, and internal processes.

      3. Digital Market Enablement

      Equipping SMEs to engage customers, manage data, and compete in increasingly digitalised markets.

    Each SME is paired with a dedicated mentor or specialist who provides ongoing guidance to help businesses adopt new tools, navigate change, and embed digital processes into day-to-day operations.

    Designed around real SME pain points and strengths

    The programme directly responds to challenges commonly raised by SMEs, including:

    • Cash flow constraints
    • Manual or inefficient processes
    • Compliance pressures
    • Limited digital literacy
    • Difficulty accessing new markets

    However, SMEs also have natural strengths that position them to thrive once digitally enabled. Their smaller size allows them to:

    • adapt more quickly,
    • respond faster to customer needs, and
    • implement changes with greater agility than large organisations.

    When equipped with the right digital tools, this agility becomes a competitive advantage, enabling SMEs to scale efficiently, improve service delivery, and capture opportunities that larger companies may be too slow to pursue.

    By combining personalised guidance, practical tools, and support from industry partners, DEP helps SMEs stabilise operations, unlock growth, and build long-term resilience in a fast-changing market.

    FNB’s commitment to SME growth

    “Digital enablement is about more than digitising processes. It can improve productivity, enable data-led decision making, expand market and help businesses better navigate challenges. FNB is deeply committed to enabling the growth of small and medium businesses, which is why we’ve partnered with Edge Growth to deliver a programme that gives black-owned SMEs targeted support to navigate the risks of digital disruption”, says Palesa Moeletsi, SME Business development support manager at FNB.

    Who qualifies for the programme

    The programme is open to majority black-owned SMEs (51% or more) with annual revenue between R2m and R10m, operating in the following sectors:

    • Green Economy & Clean Tech
    • Processing & Manufacturing
    • Logistics & Warehousing
    • Infrastructure & Circular Value Chains
    • Construction Supply & Engineering Services

    Businesses must also be financially stable, compliant, and committed to the full 18-month journey.

    Building digitally enabled, competitive SMEs

    For qualifying SMEs, the programme offers a meaningful opportunity to modernise outdated processes, adopt relevant digital tools, and build the capability needed to serve increasingly digital-savvy customers.

    Applications are now open and close Sunday, 17 May 2026. Click here to apply: https://forms.office.com/r/1yhbAFXEGG

    For more information and qualifying criteria, please go to www.edgegrowth.com.

    Read more: FNB, Edge Growth
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