Pick n Pay and FNB's eBucks partnership reels in R600m in rewards

A year after launch, the partnership between FNB and Pick n Pay is delivering measurable impact, with more than R600m in rewards returned to customers and a growing footprint that blends banking seamlessly into everyday retail environments.

At its core, the collaboration between FNB’s eBucks and Pick n Pay reflects a broader shift in how South Africans experience value — where financial services, rewards and retail are increasingly integrated into the spaces where consumers already shop and manage their daily lives.

Retail as a gateway to financial access

Over the past 12 months, the partnership has extended banking access through 31 in-store kiosks and pop-up activations in more than 200 stores every Friday. This approach positions Pick n Pay stores not just as retail destinations, but as accessible financial touchpoints embedded within communities.

By bringing banking services closer to consumers, the model reduces friction and enables customers to manage their finances while completing everyday shopping — a critical advantage in a high-cost-of-living environment.

“From the outset, this partnership was about reimagining how banking can support people in their day-to-day lives,” says Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB.

“By showing up in spaces customers already trust, we’re able to remove barriers and unlock practical value.”

Turning everyday spend into meaningful savings

The strength of the ecosystem lies in its ability to convert routine grocery spend into tangible financial benefits.

Qualifying eBucks customers can earn up to 30% back on Pick n Pay asap! purchases and up to 20% back in-store — a value proposition that directly supports household budgets.

Additional initiatives have further amplified impact:

Burger Friday has driven more than 6.2 million redemptions to date



The 99c Bread initiative has delivered over R70 million in value to entry-level banking customers



More than R45 million in Pick n Pay vouchers has been issued to support essential grocery and clothing purchases



Enhanced rewards on Pick n Pay Clothing via asap! expanded earning potential in 2026

This layered rewards structure demonstrates how retail partnerships can deliver consistent, real-world savings across multiple customer segments.

Strengthening customer loyalty through ecosystem thinking

For Pick n Pay, the partnership builds on its existing loyalty platform, enhancing the value delivered through its customer ecosystem.

“Everything we do is focused on helping our customers get more value from their daily shop,” says Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay.

“This partnership with FNB has been a game changer, boosting savings through eBucks and making a real difference to household budgets.”

By aligning retail and financial incentives, the partnership is deepening customer engagement while reinforcing loyalty through everyday relevance.

A scalable model for financial inclusion

Beyond rewards, the partnership is playing a broader role in advancing financial inclusion. By embedding banking services into high-footfall retail spaces, FNB is reaching customers who may not traditionally engage with formal banking channels.

This proximity-driven model is already influencing customer behaviour, with Pick n Pay stores evolving into hybrid spaces where commerce and financial services intersect.

“The strength of this partnership lies in its ability to turn daily spend into real financial value,” says Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks.

“As we scale, our focus remains on making rewards more relevant and more useful in helping customers manage the cost of living.”

Looking ahead: scaling impact through collaboration

With strong early traction, both partners are focused on expanding the ecosystem further — deepening integration across physical and digital channels while increasing accessibility and reward relevance.

As South African consumers continue to navigate economic pressure, the partnership between FNB and Pick n Pay illustrates a broader evolution in retail: one where value is not just about price, but about how ecosystems work together to deliver meaningful, everyday financial support.

By embedding banking into retail and turning daily transactions into tangible rewards, FNB and Pick n Pay are not only redefining customer value — they are setting a new benchmark for how integrated ecosystems can drive both commercial and social impact at scale.