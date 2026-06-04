FNB commits R1.5m in disaster-relief funding as NMB ramps up response

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) raised its disruptive rainfall warning in the Eastern Cape from level five to eight, prompting public and private intervention.

Image supplied.

Inclement weather

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has activated its Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and intensified its disaster management and emergency response plan.

The warning, which took effect from Wednesday (including Thursday), covers Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas, with forecasts indicating up to 200mm of rainfall.

Authorities have warned of widespread flooding, dangerous travel conditions, infrastructure damage and potential disruptions to communities.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, have caused widespread flooding across the Eastern Cape province, damaging infrastructure and displacing vulnerable communities.

According to on-the-ground assessments, over 4,000 individuals across more than 800 households have been affected and are currently accommodated in temporary shelter sites.

Priority locations for relief interventions include Missionvale, Walmer, KwaZakhele, Motherwell, Kariega, Greenbushes, KwaNoxolo, Veeplaas, Seaview, and several informal settlements.

Disaster relief

In response to the growing need for humanitarian aid, First National Bank (FNB) has partnered with the Al-Imdaad Foundation and committed R1.5m in disaster-relief funding to provide urgent assistance to affected communities.

The disaster relief intervention will focus on providing essential items to help restore basic living conditions and dignity, including blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits, food parcels, nutrition ration packs, kitchen starter packs, and hot meals.

Andre Prinsloo, head of shared prosperity and care at FNB, says, “FNB recognises the important role it plays in supporting communities during times of crisis.

“Through its dedicated Disaster Relief Fund, the bank aims to ensure that affected communities receive immediate and meaningful support when disasters occur."

Members of the public who wish to support relief efforts are encouraged to contribute to authorised disaster relief organisations or to share verified information with those in need, ensuring aid reaches affected communities swiftly.